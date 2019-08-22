Daily Bulletin: Chidambaram to be introduced in CBI court; Raj Thackeray to appear before ED; day's top stories

P Chidambaram arrested by CBI in INX media case, to be introduced by CBI court today

Former finance minister P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI Wednesday night from his residence in connection with INX media corruption case after dramatic developments with the agency sleuths scaling walls to gain access to the bungalow in the high-end Jor Bagh locality.

"Chidambaram has been arrested in connection with INX media case," a senior official of the agency said.

A CBI spokesperson said he has been arrested on the basis of a warrant issued by a competent court.

After his arrest, doctors from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital conducted medical examination on him at the CBI headquarters, sources said.

Chidambaram has been kept in suit No 5 of the CBI Guest House on the ground floor of the agency headquarters, they said.

He will be produced before a special CBI court on Thursday, where the agency will seek his remand.

The CBI, that was looking for 73-year old Chidambaram since Tuesday after his anticipatory bail application was rejected by the Delhi High Court, managed to get a whiff of his location only when he appeared on camera at the Congress headquarters in the evening to make a press statement.

Rejecting reports of his evading the law, he told reporters that the charges against him and his son were "nothing further from the truth".

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has listed Chidambaram's petition on Friday without giving him any interim relief in the matter.

The CBI had registered an FIR on 15 May 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Raj Thackeray to appear before ED today in connection to IL&FS loan scam

The ED has summoned Thackeray to appear before it on 22 August in connection with its probe into the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) scam.

The agency is probing alleged irregularities relating to loans and equity investment worth over Rs 450 crore by IL&FS in Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Company, which is developing Kohinoor Square tower in Mumbai's Dadar area.

MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande on Monday warned that the "party will protest on streets if the government takes any action with prejudice against Thackeray".

They added that Unmesh Joshi, son of former state chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi, has also been summoned in the same case. Joshi is supposed to appear on Monday or Tuesday, they said. The agency is probing Thackeray’s involvement in the case in connection with the IL&FS group’s loan equity investment in a company called Kohinoor CTNL. The company was promoted by Joshi.

Thackeray and Joshi had jointly bid for some assets after creating a consortium but later the MNS supremo quit. The ED, it is understood, wants to look into the entire transaction and hence has summoned the two. The ED had last week filed a charge sheet in the case too.

The party also proposed a bandh in Thane on Thursday which was called off on Monday.

Narendra Modi to visit France, UAE and Bahrain starting from 22 August; PM will attend G7 summit at Biarritz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a visit to France, UAE and Bahrain starting from 22 August, a senior official in the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

At a press conference, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the MEA TS Tirumurti told reporters, "Narendra Modi will also attend the G7 summit in Biarritz, France from 22 August."

He added that after the France visit, Narendra Modi will visit the UAE from 23 to 24 August, 2019, where he is slated to meet Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest.

A press release said that Narendra Modi will receive the Order of Zayed, the highest civil decoration of the UAE which was conferred earlier in April 2019 in recognition for giving a boost to bilateral relations between the two countries.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be paying a State Visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain from 24-25 August 2019. This will be the first-ever prime ministerial visit from India to Bahrain", said the MEA official.

During the visit, Prime Minister would be meeting and holding talks with His Royal Highness Prince Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain to discuss entire spectrum of bilateral relations and also regional and international issues of mutual interest, said the press release.

India play West Indies in first World Test Championship contest

Virat Kohli's men will take on West Indies in their inaugural World Test Championship match today at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua. Kohli will also be looking for his 27th win in Tests as skipper which will help him level with his predecessor MS Dhoni. Also, a century (19th as captain) in either innings will place him at par with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. The match starts at 7 pm (IST).

RBI allows setting e-mandate on cards from 1 September

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has permitted the processing of e-mandates on cards for recurring merchant payments from September 1, 2019, as per the notification issued on 21 August.

This means that the customer need not go through the two-factor authentication process every time a similar transaction is carried out with the same merchant.

The two-factor authentication involves a customer-generated password and a one-time-password provided by the issuer to complete a transaction. But now the customer can combine this process with the e-mandate and allow automatic processing of such transactions.

Intel introduces eight new 10th Gen Comet Lake processors

Intel has launched the second half of its low-power 10th generation Core processors. They have been made using Intel's 14 nm manufacturing process. They also come with a quad-core integrated aDSP and support for Intel Optane and SSD. They also have Thunderbolt 3 compatibility.

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown to launch beauty brand

Millie Bobby Brown, who shot to fame with Netflix's Stranger Things is set to launch her own make up and skincare line named 'Florence by Mills'. The brand is PETA-certified, cruelty-free and vegan. The actress' will next star in and produce a new Sherlock Holmes film franchise, based on Nancy Springer's young adult fiction book series, The Enola Holmes Mysteries.

