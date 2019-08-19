Narendra Modi to visit France, UAE and Bahrain starting from 22 August, says MEA official; PM will attend G7 summit at Biarritz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a visit to France, UAE and Bahrain starting from 22 August, a senior official in the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

At a press conference, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the MEA TS Tirumurti told reporters, "Narendra Modi will also attend the G7 summit in Biarritz, France from 22 August."

He added that after the France visit, Narendra Modi will visit the UAE from 23-24 August, 2019, where he is slated to meet Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest.

A press release said that Narendra Modi will receive the Order of Zayed, the highest civil decoration of the UAE which was conferred earlier in April 2019 in recognition for giving a boost to bilateral relations between the two countries.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be paying a State Visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain from 24-25 August 2019. This will be the first-ever prime ministerial visit from India to Bahrain", said the MEA official.

During the visit, Prime Minister would be meeting and holding talks with His Royal Highness Prince Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain to discuss entire spectrum of bilateral relations and also regional and international issues of mutual interest, said the press release.

On 17 August, the prime minister visited Bhutan and held talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering during which they discussed steps to further expand the bilateral partnership across several sectors.

The two countries inked ten MoUs during the prime minister's visit. Modi, who was on his second visit to Bhutan and the first since his re-election in May this year, inaugurated a 740 MW Mangdechhu hydroelectric power plant and also launched stamps to commemorate five decades of India-Bhutan Hydropower cooperation.

Modi also announced an increase in the supply of LPG from India from 700 to 1000 MT per month to meet the growing needs of the people of Bhutan. The prime minister said India will extend all possible help in realising Tshering's dream of the multi-disciplinary super-specialty hospital in Bhutan.

With inputs from PTI