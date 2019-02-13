Daily Bulletin: Triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha today; Karnataka Speaker compares himself to rape survivor; day's top stories

Centre to move triple talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha today

The BJP-led government, which is keen to get parliamentary approval for the triple talaq Bill, will table it in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill.

The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on 27 December, 2018 with 245 votes in favour and 11 against the Bill. The opposition parties want the Bill to be sent to the Select Committee of Parliament for further vetting, a demand rejected by the Centre.

However, an ordinance was re-promulgated in January as the revised Bill could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha, where the government lacks a majority.

Karnataka audio tape row: Assembly Speaker compares himself to rape survivor

The political climate in Karnataka is likely to make headlines today, as the row over the audio clips, showing BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa in a purported conversation to lure a JD(S) MLA, continues. The Speaker of the state Assembly, Ramesh Kumar, compared himself to a rape survivor as he had to undergo repeated questioning amid charges of him being part of the controversial tapes.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday had announced a comprehensive SIT probe into the audio clip.

The Speaker made the remark on Tuesday during the discussions in the Assembly over the SIT probe into an audio clip showing Yeddyurappa in his alleged attempt to topple the Congress-JDS government.

The Speaker, pointing to repeated reference to charges against him, said his "situation was like that of a rape victim, as they too are supposedly questioned about the incident repeatedly."

Manchester United taste defeat in first leg against PSG; Roma beat Porto

Despite the absence of Neymar and Edinson Cavani, Paris Saint-Germain beat Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford in the first leg of their Round of 16 encounter. Kylian Mbappe and Presnel Kimpembe got on the scoresheet, while United's Paul Pogba was sent off.

In Rome, Nicolo Zaniolo scored twice to give AS Roma a 2-1 victory, but the away goal means Porto are still in the contest.

SC orders Anil Ambani to be present for contempt plea hearing today

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned for Wednesday the hearing on a contempt plea filed by Ericsson India against Reliance Communication Ltd (RCom) Chairman Anil Dhirubhai Ambani and others for allegedly not clearing its dues of Rs 550 crore. Ambani, Reliance Telecom Ltd chairman Satish Seth and Reliance Infratel Ltd chairperson Chhaya Virani appeared before a bench of justices RF Nariman and Vineet Saran in pursuance to the contempt notice issued against them. The bench asked the three to be present in the court on Wednesday.

The apex court adjourned the matter to Wednesday due to paucity of time and assembling of a special bench in the post-lunch session. During the previous hearing, senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for Ericsson India, had said that there was a gross violation of apex court's two earlier orders and RCom had not paid any dues. Ericsson had made it clear before the court that they would not accept Rs 118 crore that was being given by RCom and instead wanted their entire Rs 550 crore with interest. Besides the contempt plea, Ericsson had also sought Ambani, Seth and Virani to be "detained in civil prison" unless they purge themselves by making the payment.

Venezuela opposition takes to streets over blocked aid

Thousands of opposition activists headed out into the streets of Venezuela on Tuesday to demand the military allow in desperately-needed aid, with President Nicolas Maduro's supporters due to rally against "imperialist intervention."

Opposition leader Juan Guaido called the Youth Day demonstration to honour 40 people killed in anti-government rallies and press for the food and medicine to be brought into the economically-ravaged South American country.

"We are going back to the streets to demand the entry of humanitarian aid that will save the lives of more than 300,000 Venezuelans," said Guaido, who stunned the world on 23 January when he declared himself acting president.

Foldable smartphones to be the next big trend this year

Xiaomi recently revealed the progress it’s made on in-house design for a foldable smartphone. The device, which is expected to fold at two places, features a custom UI that adapts to the folds and a flexible hinge mechanism that took Xiaomi forever to refine.

Some renders of device prototypes were released and they do indeed seem compelling. With Samsung and LG also expected to announce foldable phones this year, most likely at Mobile World Congress later this month, the future is indeed looking… flexible.

Cinematograph Act amendment bill introduced in Rajya Sabha

A bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday to amend the Cinematograph Act and impose a strict penalty to combat the menace of piracy.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore introduced the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Upper House, seeking to amend provisions of Cinematograph Act, 1952. The new provisions hope to tackle film piracy with penal provisions, including imprisonment of up to three years and fines that may extend to Rs 10 lakh or both.

