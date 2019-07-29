Daily Bulletin: BS Yediyurappa to prove majority in Karnataka Assembly floor test today; Jaipal Reddy to be cremated with full state honours; day's top stories

BS Yediyurappa to prove majority in trust vote in Assembly today

We are in the final stage of the Karnataka political crisis — hopefully. Newly-sworn-in Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa will prove his government's majority today in the floor test to be conducted in Assembly today. "At the cabinet meeting held soon after I took oath as Chief Minister, I decided to go for floor test in the Assembly on Monday at 10 am, to prove majority," Yediyurappa said at the state secretariat on Saturday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who was sworn-in alone in his fourth term, also said he will table the finance bill after the trust vote to ensure the state budget for this fiscal (2019-20) is passed by the Assembly.

Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Sunday disqualified the rest of the Congress and JD(S) rebel MLAs under the anti-defection law till the end of the assembly term in 2023, a day ahead of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa seeking the trust vote in the assembly to prove his majority. Kumar's move comes even as the ex-MLAs who were disqualified last week are likely to move the Supreme Court against Kumar's decision on Monday.

Kumar announced that all the disqualification for all the rebel ex-legislators will be valid for the current term of the House, which is scheduled to end in May 2023. Effectively, the politicians will not be able to contest the by-elections that will be held in their constituencies.

The Speaker's sudden move also comes with indications from the BJP that it was mulling moving a no-confidence against him if he doesn't voluntarily give up the post when the Assembly meets on Monday.

National Medical Commission Bill, 2019 likely to be taken up in Lok Sabha today

Union minister Harsh Vardhan is likely to move National Medical Commission Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha on Monday. The bill seeks to repeal the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

The bill seeks to provide for a medical education system that improves access to quality and affordable medical education, ensures availability of adequate and high-quality medical professionals in all parts of the country; that promotes equitable and universal healthcare that encourages community health perspective and make services of medical professionals more accessible to all the citizens.

The National Medical Commission Bill, 2019 was introduced by the Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha on 22 July 2019.

It will encourage national health goals and medical professionals to adopt the latest medical research in their work and to contribute to research. It should also be flexible to adapt to changing needs and has an effective grievance redressal mechanism.

The bill sets up the National Medical Commission (NMC). According to the PRS Legislative, within three years of the passage of the bill, state governments will establish State Medical Councils at the state level. The NMC will consist of 25 members, appointed by the central government. A Search Committee will recommend names to the central government for the post of Chairperson, and the part-time members. The Search Committee will consist of seven members including the Cabinet Secretary and five experts nominated by the central government (of which three will have experience in the medical field).

Jaipal Reddy to be cremated with full state honours in Hyderabad today

Veteran Congress leader and former union minister S Jaipal Reddy, who died Sunday, will be cremated Hyderabad on Monday with full state honours, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief also expressed deep condolences and recalled services rendered by Reddy as a union minister. Rao visited the residence of Jaipal Reddy, paid his respects to the departed leader and consoled the bereaved family.

The chief minister ordered that the last rites of the late leader be performed with full state honours and instructed the Chief Secretary to make necessary arrangements, an official release said. Senior TRS leader and Chairman of Telangana State Farmers Coordination Committee Gutta Sukhender Reddy said the mortal remains of Jaipal Reddy would be consigned to flames next to PV Ghat, the 'samadhi' of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao. The last rites would be performed between 1 pm and 1.30 pm next to PV Ghat near the Hussain Sagar, he told reporters on Sunday.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Uttam Kumar Reddy earlier said the mortal remains of the departed leader would be kept at Gandhi Bhavan from 10.30 to 11 am for people and the party cadre to pay their last respects. The 77-year-old leader hospitalised on 20 July died at 1.28 am Sunday.

Bombay High Court to hear Pragya Thakur’s discharge plea today in connection with 2008 Malegaon blast case

The Bombay High Court on Monday will hear the final hearing for the discharge applications of Pragya Singh Thakur and two other accused in 2008 Malegaon blasts case. Besides the Bhopal MP, the other accused who have filed discharge applications are Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit and Sameer Kulkarni.

The charges include Sections 16 (committing terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the UAPA and sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups) of the IPC. Besides, they have been charged under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act.

On 29 September, 2008, six people were killed and a dozen others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon city.

IMA scam: SIT to question Zamer Ahmed Khan, rebel Congress MLA Roshan Baig over ponzi case today

The Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the IMA ponzi scam had issued notices to outgoing minister and former Chamarajpet MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan and disqualified Congress MLA Roshan Baig. Both of them have been asked to appear before the SIT by Monday. Initially, names of both Baig and Khan had come up during the investigation and they have issued notices by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the SIT respectively.

Govt identifies 3-4 regional rural banks for IPOs; public issue likely this year

The government is planning to list three to four financially strong regional rural banks (RRBs) on stock exchanges in the current fiscal after the conclusion of a consolidation exercise, sources said.

The bank consolidation exercise is going on as the objective is to bring the number of RRBs to 38 from the current 45, they said, adding that some more consolidations will take place as state governments have given their go-ahead.

The amalgamation of RRBs within a state has been carried out with a view to enable RRBs to minimise their overhead expenses, optimise the use of technology, enhance the capital base and area of operation and increase their exposure, sources said.

