Karnataka politics updates: Yeddyurappa may get BJP high command's nod tonight to stake claim to form govt, says report

Karnataka news LATEST updates: The BJP high command is likely to give green signal to Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa by Thursday night to stake claim to form government in Karnataka. The state unit's legislature party is likely to meet soon after it gets the high command's approval.

Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar is likely to announce his decision on the resignations of 15 rebel Karnataka MLAs by 26 July, Friday.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao called the rebel Congress MLAs "back-stabbing" and said that they "must be feeling nervous" with the uncertainty in the BJP camp about staking claim to form the government in the state, after the fall of the party's coalition government with the JD(S).

He said, "Whatever their fate, one thing is very clear, there is no place for them in the Congress party...ever."

The state of Karnataka needs to pass the finance bill before 31 July. PTI quoted sources as saying that if a government is not in place before the month-end, then the imposition of the President's rule may become a Constitutional necessity for the passage of the bill, which is why the BJP is also consulting legal experts.

Rebel JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath’s son Amith Vishwanath met state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa at his residence in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Caretaker chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday met senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy to thank him for his support to the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. Kumaraswamy's meeting with Reddy came amid anticipation regarding the state BJP's course of action after the coalition lost the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly two days ago.

Reddy, who had also tendered his resignation along with 15 other MLAs of the coalition, withdrew it a few days before the trust vote and said that he would support the government.

Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah on Thursday hit out at the rebel MLAs and media outlets for claims that he sought to destabilise the Congress-JD(S) coalition government by instigating the rebel MLAs to resign.

"Media houses are reporting that few rebel MLAs have claimed that I instigated them to resign and destabilize our govt. This is nothing but a false allegation with malafide intension. I will give them a befitting reply if they repeat the same in front of me.

"Rebel MLAs are trying to shift the blame on me after widespread public backlash against them for betraying and back-stabbing both the electorate and the party. Everything will be clear when the dust settles but by then they would have bitten the dust.

"There were numerous baseless allegations on me even when I was chief minister of Karnataka. This is not the first and will not be the last but I have digested this venom to serve people with good intent. Time will answer everything!! Satyameva Jayathe!!," he tweeted.

The Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, on Thursday allowed the two Karnataka Independent MLAs to withdraw their petition demanding an "immediate" floor test in the Karnataka Assembly after the HD Kumaraswamy-led government collapsed after losing the trust vote on Tuesday.

Kumaraswamy, who is now the caretaker chief minister, tendered his resignation soon after the result of the trust vote.

As the meeting between the Karnataka BJP leaders, led by Jagadish Shettar and party chief Amit Shah concluded on Thursday, no conclusive outcome was spoken about. However, reports said that the delegation is likely to meet the home minister at his residence again at 3 pm.

BJP MLA Renukacharya claimed that the party high command "has decided to make" Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa the chief minister. He also said, "Yeddyurappa will take a decision on giving cabinet berths to rebel MLAs."

The 15 rebel MLAs, who have been lodged in a Mumbai hotel since they tendered their resignations on 6 July, setting off the political crisis in Karnataka, have said that they are in "no hurry" to return to Bengaluru.

A rebel MLA was quoted by The Hindu on the condition of anonymity as saying, “We are in no hurry to return. There are many processes that have to be completed before we return to our State. We are watching the political developments currently."

Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar likely to take a decision on the resignations of the 15 rebel MLAs on Thursday, News9 reported.

Meanwhile, BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa is also likely to chair a meeting of the party's MLAs on Thursday ahead of likely staking a claim to form the government in the state, The Indian Express reported.

Karnataka BJP leader JC Madhuswamy said that the state unit cannot move forward until party chief Amit Shah's decision on whether the saffron party should stake a claim to form the government in the state after the fall of the coalition government on Tuesday.

He was quoted by News9 as saying, "The BJP parliamentary board has to take a decision, they have to advise us about whether to call a legislature party meeting in Karnataka to elect the chief minister. So we need the BJP chief’s direction, unless he approves we cannot move forward."

BJP leader JC Madhuswamy, who is in New Delhi to meet party chief Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda, said that the Congress-JD(S) coalition had 14 months to "settle the issues" of the now rebel MLAs, but didn't.

"They (rebel MLAs) waited for 14 months to settle their issues. Those in power weren't gracious enough to consider their requests. Their bond is spoilt. No question of them going back to their original parties. We have confidence and we're hopeful that we'll form the government," he said.

Senior Karnataka BJP leaders have arrived in Delhi for the meeting on "strategy" with party chief Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda. Arvind Limbavali, part of the state unit's delegation in the national capital, said, "We are here to take the guidance of the central leadership, for the formation of the new government."

Even though the Karnataka BJP unit has expressed confidence that the party will stake claim to form the government after the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition, the top BJP leadership is reportedly treading carefully.

ANI reported that the leaders are seeking to clear the move of staking claim only after it gets "assured of a comfortable situation". The move seems to be a part of the party's strategy in view of various issues involved in the political situation arising out of the rebellion by more than 15 MLAs of Congress and JD(S) that led to the fall of the coalition government.

The central leadership of the party has not taken any decision so far on government formation.

Reportedly, one of the reasons the BJP leadership is not rushing into any decision is because of the possibility of bypolls in more than 15 Assembly seats if the resignations of the rebel MLAs are accepted or if they are disqualified. In such a case, the BJP may have to win a considerable number of them to secure a comfortable majority.

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa is attempting to convince the leadership that winning a majority of seats in the state, if bypolls were to be conducted, would not be much of a problem. ANI reported that he claims that in case the need arises, there are more Congress and JD(S) MLAs who are "willing to resign and fight on a BJP ticket".

The report added that he claimed that some of the Congress-JD(S) leaders were in touch with him and were eager to cross over.

Senior Karnataka BJP leaders are likely to reach New Delhi for a meeting with party chief Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda to discuss the course of action in the state after the Congress-JD(S) coalition government collapsed on Tuesday.

BJP's state president BS Yeddyurappa said on Wednesday he was awaiting instructions from his party central leadership on staking claim to form an alternative government in the state. The 14-month old Congress-JDS coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy collapsed on Tuesday after losing the vote of confidence in the assembly in a climax to a three-week-long intense power struggle.

"I'm awaiting instructions from Delhi. I can call legislature party meeting any time and go to Raj Bhavan (to stake claim). I'm waiting for it," Yeddyurappa told reporters after meeting RSS leaders at its state headquarters "Keshava Krupa". He said that it was because of the blessings and cooperation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he has grown from taluk to state level to become chief minister.

"I have come here to take blessings from the elders of Sangh Parivar before taking the next step." Soon after the JDS-Congress government lost the vote of confidence in the Assembly, Yeddyurappa on Tuesday had said he will meet the governor after consulting the party central leaders. He had also written to BJP national president Amit Shah on Tuesday night.

"I am very much elated and pleased to disclose to you that we have defeated the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy paving the way for the formation of our party government in Karnataka," Yeddyurappa's letter to Shah read.

Stating that party's 105 members stood like a "rock" with the party at this juncture, he said, "We had a testing time for the last couple of days for various political reasons, but overcame all those critical moments before defeating the confidence motion.

"Now more than us, the party members, and people of the state are a relieved lot as they were fed up with the bad governance of the coalition setup," Yeddyurappa, in his letter, added. Senior BJP legislator JC Madhuswamy said, "party national president Amit Shah has to instruct us to call a legislature party meeting in the presence of an observer to elect the leader."

He said, "Things have to go democratically as ours is a national party, so we are waiting for instructions from them, after that appointment with Governor will be sought." Later, party sources said a delegation of the state leaders, including former chief minister Jagadish Shettar,

Madhuswamy and Basavaraj Bommai, have left for Delhi to hold discussions with the party high command. In the trial of legislative strength, Kumaraswamy had garnered 99 votes against the 105 by the BJP.