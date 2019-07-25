Karnataka politics updates: Yeddyurappa may get BJP high command's nod tonight to stake claim to form govt, says report

Karnataka news LATEST updates: The BJP high command is likely to give green signal to Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa by Thursday night to stake claim to form government in Karnataka. The state unit's legislature party is likely to meet soon after it gets the high command's approval.
Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar is likely to announce his decision on the resignations of 15 rebel Karnataka MLAs by 26 July, Friday.
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao called the rebel Congress MLAs "back-stabbing" and said that they "must be feeling nervous" with the uncertainty in the BJP camp about staking claim to form the government in the state, after the fall of the party's coalition government with the JD(S).
He said, "Whatever their fate, one thing is very clear, there is no place for them in the Congress party...ever."
The state of Karnataka needs to pass the finance bill before 31 July. PTI quoted sources as saying that if a government is not in place before the month-end, then the imposition of the President's rule may become a Constitutional necessity for the passage of the bill, which is why the BJP is also consulting legal experts.
Rebel JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath’s son Amith Vishwanath met state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa at his residence in Bengaluru on Thursday.
Caretaker chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday met senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy to thank him for his support to the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. Kumaraswamy's meeting with Reddy came amid anticipation regarding the state BJP's course of action after the coalition lost the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly two days ago.
Reddy, who had also tendered his resignation along with 15 other MLAs of the coalition, withdrew it a few days before the trust vote and said that he would support the government.
Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah on Thursday hit out at the rebel MLAs and media outlets for claims that he sought to destabilise the Congress-JD(S) coalition government by instigating the rebel MLAs to resign.
"Media houses are reporting that few rebel MLAs have claimed that I instigated them to resign and destabilize our govt. This is nothing but a false allegation with malafide intension. I will give them a befitting reply if they repeat the same in front of me.
"Rebel MLAs are trying to shift the blame on me after widespread public backlash against them for betraying and back-stabbing both the electorate and the party. Everything will be clear when the dust settles but by then they would have bitten the dust.
"There were numerous baseless allegations on me even when I was chief minister of Karnataka. This is not the first and will not be the last but I have digested this venom to serve people with good intent. Time will answer everything!! Satyameva Jayathe!!," he tweeted.
The Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, on Thursday allowed the two Karnataka Independent MLAs to withdraw their petition demanding an "immediate" floor test in the Karnataka Assembly after the HD Kumaraswamy-led government collapsed after losing the trust vote on Tuesday.
Kumaraswamy, who is now the caretaker chief minister, tendered his resignation soon after the result of the trust vote.
As the meeting between the Karnataka BJP leaders, led by Jagadish Shettar and party chief Amit Shah concluded on Thursday, no conclusive outcome was spoken about. However, reports said that the delegation is likely to meet the home minister at his residence again at 3 pm.
BJP MLA Renukacharya claimed that the party high command "has decided to make" Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa the chief minister. He also said, "Yeddyurappa will take a decision on giving cabinet berths to rebel MLAs."
The 15 rebel MLAs, who have been lodged in a Mumbai hotel since they tendered their resignations on 6 July, setting off the political crisis in Karnataka, have said that they are in "no hurry" to return to Bengaluru.
A rebel MLA was quoted by The Hindu on the condition of anonymity as saying, “We are in no hurry to return. There are many processes that have to be completed before we return to our State. We are watching the political developments currently."
Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar likely to take a decision on the resignations of the 15 rebel MLAs on Thursday, News9 reported.
Meanwhile, BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa is also likely to chair a meeting of the party's MLAs on Thursday ahead of likely staking a claim to form the government in the state, The Indian Express reported.
Karnataka BJP leader JC Madhuswamy said that the state unit cannot move forward until party chief Amit Shah's decision on whether the saffron party should stake a claim to form the government in the state after the fall of the coalition government on Tuesday.
He was quoted by News9 as saying, "The BJP parliamentary board has to take a decision, they have to advise us about whether to call a legislature party meeting in Karnataka to elect the chief minister. So we need the BJP chief’s direction, unless he approves we cannot move forward."
BJP leader JC Madhuswamy, who is in New Delhi to meet party chief Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda, said that the Congress-JD(S) coalition had 14 months to "settle the issues" of the now rebel MLAs, but didn't.
"They (rebel MLAs) waited for 14 months to settle their issues. Those in power weren't gracious enough to consider their requests. Their bond is spoilt. No question of them going back to their original parties. We have confidence and we're hopeful that we'll form the government," he said.
Senior Karnataka BJP leaders have arrived in Delhi for the meeting on "strategy" with party chief Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda. Arvind Limbavali, part of the state unit's delegation in the national capital, said, "We are here to take the guidance of the central leadership, for the formation of the new government."
Even though the Karnataka BJP unit has expressed confidence that the party will stake claim to form the government after the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition, the top BJP leadership is reportedly treading carefully.
ANI reported that the leaders are seeking to clear the move of staking claim only after it gets "assured of a comfortable situation". The move seems to be a part of the party's strategy in view of various issues involved in the political situation arising out of the rebellion by more than 15 MLAs of Congress and JD(S) that led to the fall of the coalition government.
The central leadership of the party has not taken any decision so far on government formation.
Reportedly, one of the reasons the BJP leadership is not rushing into any decision is because of the possibility of bypolls in more than 15 Assembly seats if the resignations of the rebel MLAs are accepted or if they are disqualified. In such a case, the BJP may have to win a considerable number of them to secure a comfortable majority.
Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa is attempting to convince the leadership that winning a majority of seats in the state, if bypolls were to be conducted, would not be much of a problem. ANI reported that he claims that in case the need arises, there are more Congress and JD(S) MLAs who are "willing to resign and fight on a BJP ticket".
The report added that he claimed that some of the Congress-JD(S) leaders were in touch with him and were eager to cross over.
Senior Karnataka BJP leaders are likely to reach New Delhi for a meeting with party chief Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda to discuss the course of action in the state after the Congress-JD(S) coalition government collapsed on Tuesday.
BJP's state president BS Yeddyurappa said on Wednesday he was awaiting instructions from his party central leadership on staking claim to form an alternative government in the state. The 14-month old Congress-JDS coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy collapsed on Tuesday after losing the vote of confidence in the assembly in a climax to a three-week-long intense power struggle.
"I'm awaiting instructions from Delhi. I can call legislature party meeting any time and go to Raj Bhavan (to stake claim). I'm waiting for it," Yeddyurappa told reporters after meeting RSS leaders at its state headquarters "Keshava Krupa". He said that it was because of the blessings and cooperation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he has grown from taluk to state level to become chief minister.
"I have come here to take blessings from the elders of Sangh Parivar before taking the next step." Soon after the JDS-Congress government lost the vote of confidence in the Assembly, Yeddyurappa on Tuesday had said he will meet the governor after consulting the party central leaders. He had also written to BJP national president Amit Shah on Tuesday night.
"I am very much elated and pleased to disclose to you that we have defeated the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy paving the way for the formation of our party government in Karnataka," Yeddyurappa's letter to Shah read.
Stating that party's 105 members stood like a "rock" with the party at this juncture, he said, "We had a testing time for the last couple of days for various political reasons, but overcame all those critical moments before defeating the confidence motion.
"Now more than us, the party members, and people of the state are a relieved lot as they were fed up with the bad governance of the coalition setup," Yeddyurappa, in his letter, added. Senior BJP legislator JC Madhuswamy said, "party national president Amit Shah has to instruct us to call a legislature party meeting in the presence of an observer to elect the leader."
He said, "Things have to go democratically as ours is a national party, so we are waiting for instructions from them, after that appointment with Governor will be sought." Later, party sources said a delegation of the state leaders, including former chief minister Jagadish Shettar,
Madhuswamy and Basavaraj Bommai, have left for Delhi to hold discussions with the party high command. In the trial of legislative strength, Kumaraswamy had garnered 99 votes against the 105 by the BJP.
Updated Date: Jul 25, 2019 19:48:50 IST
Highlights
All eyes on Speaker's decision
It is believed that one of the reasons why BJP is taking time to take a call on staking claim to form government is because Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar is yet to announce his decision on whether he should accept the resignations of the rebel MLAs or disqualify them. The Speaker's decision will play a key role as it will also bring down the numbers of the House and affect BJP's future decisions in government formation. It needs to be noted that the BJP had reportedly promised ministerial positions to some of the rebel MLAs.
Yeddyurappa likely to get BJP high command's nod tonight, says report
News9 reported that the BJP high command is likely to give green signal to Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa by Thursday night to stake claim to form government in Karnataka. The state unit's legislature party is likely to meet soon after it gets the high command's approval.
Speaker likely to announce decision on resignations by Friday
News9 reported that Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar is likely to announce his decision on the resignations of 15 rebel Karnataka MLAs by 26 July, Friday.
Amit Shah likely to meet Karnataka BJP leaders in the evening
Reports said BJP national president has postponed his meeting with a delegation of the Karnataka BJP and is likely to meet him in the evening.
HDK vs BSY: Look back at their stints as CMs
Kumaraswamy's first stint as chief minister in the BJP-led coalition government lasted less than two years from February 2006 to October 2007. He had disagreement over power sharing with the BJP and refused to support the saffron party-led government in the state. His second term as chief minister in the Congress-JD(S) government began in May 2018 after a hung verdict in the Assembly election.
In case of the BJP, BS Yeddyurappa became chief minister for the first time in 2007 but remained in office for only seven days after the JD(S) withdrew support and the President's Rule was imposed in the state. In May 2008, Yeddyurappa led the BJP to a historic victory in the state and became chief minister for a second time, but he had to quit in July 2011 due to alleged corruption.
His third stint as chief minister was for only six days from 17 to 23 May in 2018 as he resigned citing lack of majority.
Backstabbing Congress MLAs must be feeling nervous: Dinesh Gundu Rao on BJP's uncertainty over forming govt
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao lashed out at the rebel Congress MLAs for "back-stabbing" the erstwhile government and said that they "must be feeling nervous" with the uncertainty in the BJP camp about staking claim to form the government in the state, after the fall of the party's coalition government with the JD(S).
He said, "Whatever their fate, one thing is very clear, there is no place for them in the Congress party...ever."
No forgiveness for betrayers: Dinesh Gundu Rao on rebel MLAs
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao ruled out taking back the rebel MLAs whom he called "betrayers".
"We want the rebel MLAs to be disqualified. There is no question of taking them back. There is no forgiveness for these betrayers. There is no question of reconciling with them," he told ANI.
Rebel MLA Shivaram Hebbar meets govt officials despite resignation
Rebel Karnataka MLA Shivaram Hebbar holds meeting with government officials in his constituency Yellapura in the Uttara Kannada district despite having tendered his resignation. Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar is reportedly expected to take a decision on the resignations of 15 rebel MLAs on Friday.
Speaker consults lawyers on disqualifications of rebel MLAs
Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar held a meeting with lawyers in a bid to seek legal opinion on the disqualification of rebel MLAs whose resignations sent the Congress-JD(S) coalition government into a political crisis. India Today reported that the Speaker is likely to take a decision by Friday.
H Vishwanath's son meets BS Yeddyurappa in Bengaluru
Rebel JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath’s son Amith Vishwanath met state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa at his residence in Bengaluru on Thursday.
Satish Jarkiholi meets Siddaramaiah
Satish Jarkiholi and Zameer Ahmed met with CLP chief and former chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah at his residence to discuss the political developments in the state.
HD Kumaraswamy says BJP won't provide 'stable' govt in Karnataka
Caretaker chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday reportedly said that the BJP, led by state party chief BS Yeddyurappa, "won't be able" to provide a stable government to the people of the state in the current situation.
Karnataka govt employees may miss out on salaries from August due to crisis
Employees of the Karnataka government may have to miss out on their salaries from the month of August if the current political situation continues in the state. India Today reported that there will be a lack of business for the Karnataka government from 1 August, as "money won't be released from the treasury".
"The governor cannot release funds because the Assembly hasn't been dissolved and only the government has collapsed," the report added.
Soumya Reddy also present at meeting between HD Kumaraswamy, Ramalinga Reddy
Congress MLA Soumya Reddy was also in attendance in the meeting between HD Kumaraswamy and Ramalinga Reddy on Thursday.
HD Kumaraswamy meets Ramalinga Reddy, thanks him for support
Caretaker chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday met senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy to thank him for his support to the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. Kumaraswamy's meeting with Reddy came amid anticipation regarding the state BJP's course of action after the coalition lost the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly two days ago.
Reddy, who had also tendered his resignation along with 15 other MLAs of the coalition, withdrew it a few days before the trust vote and said that he would support the government.
Rebel MLAs say 'Siddaramaiah no longer our leader'
Rebel MLA Shivaram Hebbar, who was reportedly in Bengaluru on Thursday, asserted that there was "unity" among the dissident MLAs and that "no one will change their stand". He was also quoted by News9 as saying that former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah was "no more their leader."
Final decision on Karnataka to be taken in Parliamentary Board meeting
BJP leader Jagadish Shettar, who led the party's state delegation in Delhi said, "We met Amit Shah and JP Nadda regarding the political scenario in Karnataka, the formation of a BJP government in the state and steps to be taken. They want to discuss again this afternoon at 3 pm, then they will take a final decision in the Parliamentary Board meeting."
Rebel MLAs in 'no hurry' to return to Karnataka
The 15 rebel MLAs, who have been lodged in a Mumbai hotel since they tendered their resignations on 6 July, setting off the political crisis in Karnataka, have said that they are in "no hurry" to return to Bengaluru.
A rebel MLA was quoted by The Hindu on the condition of anonymity as saying, “We are in no hurry to return. There are many processes that have to be completed before we return to our State. We are watching the political developments currently."
New govt has to come: BJP in New Delhi
BJP leader Arvind Limbavali asserted that a "new government has to come" in Karnataka.
He said, "You know the situation of Karnataka. The new government has to come. The earlier government has lost the majority and they have given the resignation. We are meeting the BJP leaders to take the readers. We will take their advice on how to go further. Regarding that, our delegation is here."
Rebel MLAs to leave for Bengaluru after BS Yeddyurappa is 'sworn in' as CM
The rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs camping in Mumbai will leave for Bengaluru after BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa is sworn in as chief minister of the southern state, party sources were quoted by PTI as saying.
A BJP leader said the rebels, who have been staying at a luxury hotel since early this month are "very happy" after the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government led by caretaker chief minister HD Kumaraswamy lost the trust vote.
BJP has claims passing half-way mark in Karnataka Assembly
For BS Yeddyurappa to be able to take over as the chief minister, the BJP will have to cross the halfway mark in the Assembly, which is 105. Presently, the BJP has 105 MLAs in the House, and claims to have the support of two Independent MLAs.
Further, it will hope to secure the support of the 15 rebel MLAs (13 of whom are presently camping in a Mumbai hotel) from the Congress and JD(S).
Bypolls in 15 Assembly seats likely if rebel MLAs' resignations are accepted
Reportedly, one of the reasons the BJP leadership is not rushing into any decision is because of the possibility of bypolls in more than 15 Assembly seats if the resignations of the rebel MLAs are accepted or if they are disqualified. In such a case, the BJP may have to win a considerable number of them to secure a comfortable majority.
J Shettar, Madhuswamy will meet BJP leadership in Delhi
Karnataka BJP leaders including former chief minister Jagdish Shettar, JC Madhuswamy, Arvind Limbawali, and some others will be meeting with Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the national capital to discuss the future plan of action of the state unit.
The Karnataka BJP, under the leadership of BS Yeddyurappa, is willing to stake claim to form the next government but the central leadership "seems to be in no hurry," ANI reported.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
19:48 (IST)
Speaker addresses media in Bengaluru
Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar is addressing the media on the rebel MLAs' resignation case.
17:39 (IST)
17:10 (IST)
All eyes on Speaker's decision
It is believed that one of the reasons why BJP is taking time to take a call on staking claim to form government is because Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar is yet to announce his decision on whether he should accept the resignations of the rebel MLAs or disqualify them. The Speaker's decision will play a key role as it will also bring down the numbers of the House and affect BJP's future decisions in government formation. It needs to be noted that the BJP had reportedly promised ministerial positions to some of the rebel MLAs.
16:42 (IST)
Yeddyurappa likely to get BJP high command's nod tonight, says report
News9 reported that the BJP high command is likely to give green signal to Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa by Thursday night to stake claim to form government in Karnataka. The state unit's legislature party is likely to meet soon after it gets the high command's approval.
16:12 (IST)
Speaker likely to announce decision on resignations by Friday
News9 reported that Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar is likely to announce his decision on the resignations of 15 rebel Karnataka MLAs by 26 July, Friday.
16:10 (IST)
Amit Shah likely to meet Karnataka BJP leaders in the evening
Reports said BJP national president has postponed his meeting with a delegation of the Karnataka BJP and is likely to meet him in the evening.
16:07 (IST)
HDK vs BSY: Look back at their stints as CMs
Kumaraswamy's first stint as chief minister in the BJP-led coalition government lasted less than two years from February 2006 to October 2007. He had disagreement over power sharing with the BJP and refused to support the saffron party-led government in the state. His second term as chief minister in the Congress-JD(S) government began in May 2018 after a hung verdict in the Assembly election.
In case of the BJP, BS Yeddyurappa became chief minister for the first time in 2007 but remained in office for only seven days after the JD(S) withdrew support and the President's Rule was imposed in the state. In May 2008, Yeddyurappa led the BJP to a historic victory in the state and became chief minister for a second time, but he had to quit in July 2011 due to alleged corruption.
His third stint as chief minister was for only six days from 17 to 23 May in 2018 as he resigned citing lack of majority.
16:03 (IST)
15:46 (IST)
15:37 (IST)
Backstabbing Congress MLAs must be feeling nervous: Dinesh Gundu Rao on BJP's uncertainty over forming govt
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao lashed out at the rebel Congress MLAs for "back-stabbing" the erstwhile government and said that they "must be feeling nervous" with the uncertainty in the BJP camp about staking claim to form the government in the state, after the fall of the party's coalition government with the JD(S).
He said, "Whatever their fate, one thing is very clear, there is no place for them in the Congress party...ever."
15:29 (IST)
15:12 (IST)
No forgiveness for betrayers: Dinesh Gundu Rao on rebel MLAs
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao ruled out taking back the rebel MLAs whom he called "betrayers".
"We want the rebel MLAs to be disqualified. There is no question of taking them back. There is no forgiveness for these betrayers. There is no question of reconciling with them," he told ANI.
14:54 (IST)
Rebel MLA Shivaram Hebbar meets govt officials despite resignation
Rebel Karnataka MLA Shivaram Hebbar holds meeting with government officials in his constituency Yellapura in the Uttara Kannada district despite having tendered his resignation. Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar is reportedly expected to take a decision on the resignations of 15 rebel MLAs on Friday.
14:45 (IST)
Karnataka may need President's rule for passage of finance bill
The state of Karnataka needs to pass the finance bill before 31 July. PTI quoted sources as saying that if a government is not in place before the month-end, then the imposition of the President's rule may become a Constitutional necessity for the passage of the bill, which is why the BJP is also consulting legal experts.
14:28 (IST)
Speaker consults lawyers on disqualifications of rebel MLAs
Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar held a meeting with lawyers in a bid to seek legal opinion on the disqualification of rebel MLAs whose resignations sent the Congress-JD(S) coalition government into a political crisis. India Today reported that the Speaker is likely to take a decision by Friday.
14:20 (IST)
H Vishwanath's son meets BS Yeddyurappa in Bengaluru
Rebel JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath’s son Amith Vishwanath met state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa at his residence in Bengaluru on Thursday.
14:15 (IST)
14:12 (IST)
Satish Jarkiholi meets Siddaramaiah
Satish Jarkiholi and Zameer Ahmed met with CLP chief and former chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah at his residence to discuss the political developments in the state.
13:53 (IST)
Expelled BSP MLA says there was 'communication gap' in instructions
Expelled BSP MLA N Mahesh said on Wednesday that his expulsion from the party for abstaining from voting in favour of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government was an outcome of a "communication gap" between him and the party leadership because he "does not know anything" about Twitter.
13:37 (IST)
HD Kumaraswamy says BJP won't provide 'stable' govt in Karnataka
Caretaker chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday reportedly said that the BJP, led by state party chief BS Yeddyurappa, "won't be able" to provide a stable government to the people of the state in the current situation.
13:23 (IST)
Congress moves disqualification petition against MLA Srimant Patil
According to reports, Congress has moved a disqualification petition against MLA Srimant Patil who did not turn up for the floor test on Tuesday citing ill health.
13:17 (IST)
There is no confusion in our party: BJP leader Renukacharya
BJP leader Renukacharya said that there was no confusion or any issues within the BJP on having Yeddyurappa as the chief minister saying that the leadership had been decided long ago and blamed the erstwhile coalition government for spreading rumours about the BJP.
12:54 (IST)
Karnataka govt employees may miss out on salaries from August due to crisis
Employees of the Karnataka government may have to miss out on their salaries from the month of August if the current political situation continues in the state. India Today reported that there will be a lack of business for the Karnataka government from 1 August, as "money won't be released from the treasury".
"The governor cannot release funds because the Assembly hasn't been dissolved and only the government has collapsed," the report added.
12:49 (IST)
Soumya Reddy also present at meeting between HD Kumaraswamy, Ramalinga Reddy
Congress MLA Soumya Reddy was also in attendance in the meeting between HD Kumaraswamy and Ramalinga Reddy on Thursday.
12:45 (IST)
HD Kumaraswamy meets Ramalinga Reddy, thanks him for support
Caretaker chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday met senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy to thank him for his support to the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. Kumaraswamy's meeting with Reddy came amid anticipation regarding the state BJP's course of action after the coalition lost the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly two days ago.
Reddy, who had also tendered his resignation along with 15 other MLAs of the coalition, withdrew it a few days before the trust vote and said that he would support the government.
12:30 (IST)
Siddaramaiah lashes out at media, rebel MLAs for 'false allegations' of destabilising govt
Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah on Thursday hit out at the rebel MLAs and media outlets for claims that he sought to destabilise the Congress-JD(S) coalition government by instigating the rebel MLAs to resign.
"Media houses are reporting that few rebel MLAs have claimed that I instigated them to resign and destabilize our govt. This is nothing but a false allegation with malafide intension. I will give them a befitting reply if they repeat the same in front of me.
"Rebel MLAs are trying to shift the blame on me after widespread public backlash against them for betraying and back-stabbing both the electorate and the party. Everything will be clear when the dust settles but by then they would have bitten the dust.
"There were numerous baseless allegations on me even when I was chief minister of Karnataka. This is not the first and will not be the last but I have digested this venom to serve people with good intent. Time will answer everything!! Satyameva Jayathe!!," he tweeted.
12:10 (IST)
SC allows Independent MLAs to withdraw plea
The Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, on Thursday allowed the two Karnataka Independent MLAs to withdraw their petition demanding an "immediate" floor test in the Karnataka Assembly after the HD Kumaraswamy-led government collapsed after losing the trust vote on Tuesday.
Kumaraswamy, who is now the caretaker chief minister, tendered his resignation soon after the result of the trust vote.
12:05 (IST)
Rebel MLAs say 'Siddaramaiah no longer our leader'
Rebel MLA Shivaram Hebbar, who was reportedly in Bengaluru on Thursday, asserted that there was "unity" among the dissident MLAs and that "no one will change their stand". He was also quoted by News9 as saying that former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah was "no more their leader."
11:51 (IST)
Final decision on Karnataka to be taken in Parliamentary Board meeting
BJP leader Jagadish Shettar, who led the party's state delegation in Delhi said, "We met Amit Shah and JP Nadda regarding the political scenario in Karnataka, the formation of a BJP government in the state and steps to be taken. They want to discuss again this afternoon at 3 pm, then they will take a final decision in the Parliamentary Board meeting."
11:44 (IST)
BJP delegation's meeting with Amit Shah remains inconclusive
As the meeting between the Karnataka BJP leaders, led by Jagadish Shettar and party chief Amit Shah concluded on Thursday, no conclusive outcome was spoken about. However, reports said that the delegation is likely to meet the home minister at his residence again at 3 pm.
BJP MLA Renukacharya claimed that the party high command "has decided to make" Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa the chief minister. He also said, "Yeddyurappa will take a decision on giving cabinet berths to rebel MLAs."
11:24 (IST)
Confident of handling the situation: Rebel MLAs on threat of disqualification
One of the rebel MLAs weighed in on the threat of disqualification against them, as a petition by the Congress and JD(S) is pending before Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar. Earlier this week, the Speaker had summoned the rebel MLAs for a meeting, but they asked for the duration of four weeks before appearing before him.
On the threat of disqualification, a rebel legislator was quoted by The Hindu as saying, “All of us are senior politicians and well-versed in electoral politics. We are confident of handling the situation and we cannot be held at gunpoint.”
10:57 (IST)
Rebel MLAs in 'no hurry' to return to Karnataka
The 15 rebel MLAs, who have been lodged in a Mumbai hotel since they tendered their resignations on 6 July, setting off the political crisis in Karnataka, have said that they are in "no hurry" to return to Bengaluru.
A rebel MLA was quoted by The Hindu on the condition of anonymity as saying, “We are in no hurry to return. There are many processes that have to be completed before we return to our State. We are watching the political developments currently."
10:46 (IST)
Karnataka Speaker may take decision on resignations of MLAs today, claims report
Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar likely to take a decision on the resignations of the 15 rebel MLAs on Thursday, News9 reported.
Meanwhile, BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa is also likely to chair a meeting of the party's MLAs on Thursday ahead of likely staking a claim to form the government in the state, The Indian Express reported.
10:26 (IST)
Can't move forward without Amit Shah's approval: Karnataka BJP
Karnataka BJP leader JC Madhuswamy said that the state unit cannot move forward until party chief Amit Shah's decision on whether the saffron party should stake a claim to form the government in the state after the fall of the coalition government on Tuesday.
He was quoted by News9 as saying, "The BJP parliamentary board has to take a decision, they have to advise us about whether to call a legislature party meeting in Karnataka to elect the chief minister. So we need the BJP chief’s direction, unless he approves we cannot move forward."
10:13 (IST)
BJP non-commital on limited scope due to pending resignations of MLAs
While a delegation of senior BJP leaders has arrived in New Delhi for a meeting with Amit Shah and JP Nadda on Thursday, to seek the "guidance of the central party", they are also unwilling to state whether the issue of the pending resignations of the rebel MLAs is causing a hindrance to the saffron party's ability to stake a claim to form government.
BJP leader Arvind Limbavali, on being asked whether the BJP was waiting because no decision has been taken on the resignation of rebel MLAs, he said, "That is not the issue. Maybe, one of the issues. We need to take the guidance of the central party. We will take the guidance of all the senior leaders."
10:01 (IST)
Rebel MLAs waited for 14 months to settle issues, now bond is spoilt: BJP's JC Madhuswamy
BJP leader JC Madhuswamy, who is in New Delhi to meet party chief Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda, said that the Congress-JD(S) coalition had 14 months to "settle the issues" of the now rebel MLAs, but didn't.
"They (rebel MLAs) waited for 14 months to settle their issues. Those in power weren't gracious enough to consider their requests. Their bond is spoilt. No question of them going back to their original parties. We have confidence and we're hopeful that we'll form the government," he said.
09:54 (IST)
New govt has to come: BJP in New Delhi
BJP leader Arvind Limbavali asserted that a "new government has to come" in Karnataka.
He said, "You know the situation of Karnataka. The new government has to come. The earlier government has lost the majority and they have given the resignation. We are meeting the BJP leaders to take the readers. We will take their advice on how to go further. Regarding that, our delegation is here."
09:27 (IST)
Karnataka BJP leaders arrive in Delhi for meeting with Amit Shah at 9.30
Senior Karnataka BJP leaders have arrived in Delhi for the meeting on "strategy" with party chief Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda.
Arvind Limbavali, part of the state unit's delegation in the national capital, said, "We are here to take the guidance of the central leadership, for the formation of the new government."
09:22 (IST)
Rebel MLAs to leave for Bengaluru after BS Yeddyurappa is 'sworn in' as CM
The rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs camping in Mumbai will leave for Bengaluru after BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa is sworn in as chief minister of the southern state, party sources were quoted by PTI as saying.
A BJP leader said the rebels, who have been staying at a luxury hotel since early this month are "very happy" after the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government led by caretaker chief minister HD Kumaraswamy lost the trust vote.
09:11 (IST)
What next for Congress, JD(S)?
The defeat in the trust vote has cast doubts on whether the Congress-JD(S) alliance will continue. The alliance had been a strained one, and prior to the Assembly election, the two parties had in fact bitterly opposed each other during the campaign.
According to News18, during the recent political crisis, Congress leader Siddaramaiah was not eager to save the government, and was forced by the party high command to play a lead role till the last minute.
09:05 (IST)
BJP has claims passing half-way mark in Karnataka Assembly
For BS Yeddyurappa to be able to take over as the chief minister, the BJP will have to cross the halfway mark in the Assembly, which is 105. Presently, the BJP has 105 MLAs in the House, and claims to have the support of two Independent MLAs.
Further, it will hope to secure the support of the 15 rebel MLAs (13 of whom are presently camping in a Mumbai hotel) from the Congress and JD(S).
08:58 (IST)
What next for Karnataka BJP?
State BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa is likely to be back as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, after having held the post for merely 56 hours in May 2018 immediately after the results of the Assembly election.
NDTV quoted BJP leaders as saying that the party's lawmakers will elect him as their leader, which will be a formal step towards him becoming the chief minister.
08:49 (IST)
BS Yeddyurappa claims more Congress, JD(S) MLAs 'eager to cross over'
Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa is attempting to convince the leadership that winning a majority of seats in the state, if bypolls were to be conducted, would not be much of a problem. ANI reported that he claims that in case the need arises, there are more Congress and JD(S) MLAs who are "willing to resign and fight on a BJP ticket".
The report added that he claimed that some of the Congress-JD(S) leaders were in touch with him and were eager to cross over.
08:47 (IST)
Bypolls in 15 Assembly seats likely if rebel MLAs' resignations are accepted
Reportedly, one of the reasons the BJP leadership is not rushing into any decision is because of the possibility of bypolls in more than 15 Assembly seats if the resignations of the rebel MLAs are accepted or if they are disqualified. In such a case, the BJP may have to win a considerable number of them to secure a comfortable majority.
08:27 (IST)
BJP top leadership seeking resolution of situation caused by rebel MLAs before staking claim to form govt
Even though the Karnataka BJP unit has expressed confidence that the party will stake claim to form the government after the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition, the top BJP leadership is reportedly treading carefully.
ANI reported that the leaders are seeking to clear the move of staking claim only after it gets "assured of a comfortable situation". The move seems to be a part of the party's strategy in view of various issues involved in the political situation arising out of the rebellion by more than 15 MLAs of Congress and JD(S) that led to the fall of the coalition government.
The central leadership of the party has not taken any decision so far on government formation.
08:19 (IST)
J Shettar, Madhuswamy will meet BJP leadership in Delhi
Karnataka BJP leaders including former chief minister Jagdish Shettar, JC Madhuswamy, Arvind Limbawali, and some others will be meeting with Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the national capital to discuss the future plan of action of the state unit.
The Karnataka BJP, under the leadership of BS Yeddyurappa, is willing to stake claim to form the next government but the central leadership "seems to be in no hurry," ANI reported.
08:13 (IST)
Karnataka BJP leaders to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda today
Senior BJP leaders from Karnataka are likely to reach New Delhi on Thursday to discuss the party's next move with BJP chief Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda in the wake of the collapse of JD(S)-Congress coalition government in the state.