Daily bulletin: Bodies of slain CRPF jawans to be handed over to kin, ED to seek custodial interrogation of Vadra, day's top stories

Jawans' bodies to be handed over to families

Bodies of the Central Reserve Police Force jawans who died in the Pulwama attack will be handed over to their families on Saturday. Top politicians and ministers are expected to pay tribute to the members of the forces who lost their lives in the Jaish-e-Mohammad strike on the armed forces on Thursday.

India has already sounded the alert to Pakistan, which in turn has rejected any links with the terror attack. The "most favoured nation" status that India had granted to Pakistan was revoked after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, Friday. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Army chief General Bipin Rawat.

Security stepped up in Valley

Two days after militant Adil Ahmad Dar blew up an explosive-laden car by driving it into a CRPF bus, which was moving from Qazigund to Srinagar, security seemed to have been stepped up on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Security personnel could be seen maintaining a vigil late into Friday, and blockades on the highway were visible at many places. Armoured vehicles remained stationed outside the 110 Battalion Headquarters of the CRPF.

The suicide attack came more than a year after militants struck at a nearby CRPF training centre by launching a midnight assault.

Air Force to showcase strength at Pokhran

The Indian Air Force will showcase its all-weather, day-dusk-night operational capability at Rajasthan's Pokhran Firing Range. Numerous aircraft, including fighters, helicopters and force enablers will be participating in the exercise.

The exercise will also aim to showcase the capacities of various fighter aircraft such as Mirage-2000, Su-30 MKI, MiG 27, Juguar, Tejas, Hawk, MiG-21 Bison, Mi-17 V5, Mi-35 and ALH MKIV besides other platforms.

Robert Vadra's interim protection over

The interim protection period of Robert Vadra, Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, expires on Saturday. The Enforcement Directorate will press for custodial interrogation of Vadra in an afternoon hearing at the Patiala House court in New Delhi.

Vadra had been quizzed by ED officials for nine hours on Wednesday after he appeared before the agency for the second consecutive day in connection with an alleged land scam in Bikaner district of Rajasthan. Vadra and his mother Maureen had appeared before the ED on Tuesday as well. While Vadra was grilled for several hours, Maureen was allowed to go after some time.

A case was registered by the ED in 2015, taking cognisance of a clutch of FIRs and charge sheets filed by the Rajasthan police after the Bikaner tehsildar complained about alleged forgery in land allotment.

Modi to inaugurate multiple projects in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Yavatmal and Dhule in Maharashtra on Saturday, where he will unveil multiple projects. The prime minister will dedicate the Eklavya Model Residential School at Nanded to the nation. He is also scheduled to flag off the Ajni-Pune train and Bhusaval-Bandra Khandesh Express.

Modi is also set to inaugurate the Lower Panazara Medium Project under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, a central scheme intended to improve farm productivity. Besides, the doubling of the Jalgaon-Udhana passage will also be inaugurated.

On Friday, Modi had flagged off India's first engineless train, the Vande Bharat Express, from the New Delhi Railway station.

RBI warns Yes Bank of regulatory action

The Reserve Bank of India has warned Yes Bank of regulatory action for disclosure of nil divergence report in violation of the confidentiality clause.

Yes Bank in a press release earlier this week had said the RBI has not found any divergence in the asset classification and provisioning done by the lender during 2017-18.

In a regulatory filing Friday, Yes Bank said it has received a letter from the RBI which noted that the Risk Assessment Report (RAR) was marked "confidential" and it was expected that no part of the report be divulged except for the information in the form and manner of disclosure prescribed by regulations.

AirAsia offers 20 percent discount on ticket dates:

Low-cost carrier AirAsia India on Friday announced an up to 20 percent discount on its ticket prices for travel across its flights as well as AirAsia network for a limited period sale offer.

The seven day offer commences from 18 February for travel between 25 February and 31 July, AirAsia India said in a statement.

The discounted tickets are applicable to all bookings made through the airline's website and Mobile app, it said. This offer is also applicable on AirAsia international routes, it added.

Researchers withhold AI tool that got "too good" at generating fake news

The researchers from the OpenAI institute, which is backed by Elon Musk and Sam Altman, are worried about an artificial intelligence text generator that they built. Due to the text generator’s worrisome nature, the researchers have denied its release in the public domain.

They are afraid that if the text generator falls in the wrong hands, it can be used for unfriendly purposes such as generating high-quality fake news.

R Kelly faces new sexual assault allegations

Lawyer Michael Avenatti has released a video tape which allegedly shows rapper R Kelly sexually assaulting a minor girl. Avenatti on Thursday took to Twitter and claimed that he has handed over the video to police in which the singer is seen having sex with the 14-year-old girl, reports CNN.

"My client knows the identity of the girl and R Kelly. He identified the two of them on the videotape. He worked for and has known R Kelly for decades, and he met the girl on a number of occasions," said Avenatti. Kelly was previously arrested in 2002 for his alleged involvement in a child pornography tape that featured similar sexual acts.

