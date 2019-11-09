Daily Bulletin: Ayodhya verdict to be delivered at 10:30 am today; elaborate security arrangements made across country; Kartarput corridor to be inaugurated today; day's top stories

Ayodhya verdict at 10:30 am today: All educational institutions in UP closed till 11 November, elaborate security across the country

Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the country ahead of the Supreme Court judgment in the Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday, while the temple town remained on the edge and political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and religious leaders urged people to maintain peace and respect the verdict.

Authorities said social media posts will be monitored to ensure that no attempt is made to vitiate the atmosphere by spreading fake or inflammatory content. Arrangements have also been made to ensure the safety and security of religious places across the country.

The Uttar Pradesh government ordered the closure of all educational and training institutes till Monday after the Supreme Court website informed around 9 pm Friday that the five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will pronounce the verdict in the decades-old case at 10.30 am on Saturday, a non-working day for courts.

Late Friday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Ayodhya verdict will not be a matter of victory or loss for anyone.

"I appeal to my countrymen that it should be our priority to strengthen our tradition of maintaining peace and harmony. In the run-up to Ayodhya verdict, efforts have been made by various people and organisations to maintain harmony. We have to maintain amity even after the verdict," Modi said in his appeal.

The demolition of the Babri Masjid at the disputed site on 6 December 1992, had sparked communal riots.

Multi-layered security has been put in place in the temple town of Ayodhya, turning it into a fortress with the deployment of 60 companies (90-125 personnel each) of PAC and paramilitary forces. Vehicle checking has been intensified near the Ramjanmabhoomi police station, "karyashala" of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and other parts of the town.

Drones and CCTV cameras are also being used to monitor the situation.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed law and order in each district and appealed for peace.

Kartarput corridor inauguration: 4.7 km-long passage to be formally opened for pilgrims today

The much-awaited Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, a 4.7-kilometre-long passage that connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India's Gurdaspur and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur will be formally thrown open for pilgrims on Saturday three days ahead of 550th anniversary of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev on 12 November.

India and Pakistan will hold separate ceremonies on either side of the border to inaugurate the corridor which will grant Indian pilgrims access to the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev who died at the start of the 16th century.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today flag off the first batch of 500 Indian pilgrims, which includes former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and her husband former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal and several ministers, MPs and MLAs from Punjab who travel to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib through the Kartarpur Corridor. Giani Harpreet Singh, the Jathedar of Akal Takht, will lead the Indian delegation as the religious leader.

Modi will also inaugurate passenger terminal building, also known as Integrated Check Post, where pilgrims will get clearance to travel through the corridor. A 300 feet National Flag has been hoisted at the International Border.

Meanwhile, Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan will also inaugurate the other side of the Kartarpur Corridor on the same day, apart from other events that will be hosted to mark Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary. He has invited former cricket star and Indian Sikh leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend the ceremony.

Sidhu, who has expressed his willingness to attend the inaugural ceremony, has been granted "political" clearance by the government to visit Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib.

India and Pakistan signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on 24 October, paving way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh Guru.

The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement but Indian pilgrims are required to carry their passports and will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, which was established by Guru Nanak Dev in 1522.

Bitter showdown between Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray over Maharashtra CM's post; governor to decide on next course of action

The three-decade-old alliance between the BJP and its oldest ally Shiv Sena appeared to be on shaky ground after Devendra Fadnavis, who quit as chief minister on Friday, and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray were engaged in a bitter public showdown over the post of chief minister in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis and Thackeray traded charges over power-sharing arrangement at their respective news conferences shortly after the BJP leader drove to Raj Bhavan and handed over his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, five years and a week after he assumed the post.

The governor accepted Fadnavis's resignation and asked him to be the "caretaker CM" till alternative arrangements are made. "The alternative arrangement could be anything, a new government or imposition of President's Rule," Fadnavis said.

All eyes are now on the governor on his next course of action that could also include calling the BJP, the single largest party, to form the government. The tenure of the existing Legislative Assembly ended on 8 November midnight.

According to a legislature secretariat official, if no party comes forward to stake claim to form the government, then the spotlight will be on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who will have to invite the leader of the single-largest party. If a government still isn't formed, then Koshyari will have to call on the leader of the second-largest party.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena are locked in a tussle over the chief minister's post, resulting in a prolonged stalemate despite the poll results on 24 October giving the saffron alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House.

Both the bickering partners, however, did not state categorically that there was no scope for rapprochement in the coming days. Late on Friday night, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the alliance was not over, and the Shiv Sena should respect the mandate.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea to announce Q2 results on 14 November

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, which have been hit the hardest by the latest SC ruling on the definition of telecom revenue, are scheduled to announce their financial results on 14 November, a PTI report said.

"...notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, 14 November 2019, to consider and take on record the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended on 30 September 2019," Airtel said in a regulatory filing.

Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other telecom operators may have to pay the government a whopping Rs 1.4 lakh crore following the recent Supreme Court order that sent shock waves through an industry already grappling with billions of dollars in debt and an intense tariff war to retain customers

Shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty face tough test in Fuzhou China Open semi-final

Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in the semi-final of the Fuzhou China Open on Saturday. The pair are the only Indians left in the tournament, and they reached the semi-finals by defeating World No 3 duo Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen in straight games in the quarter-finals, winning 21-19, 21-15.

Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC riddled with game-breaking bugs

The long-anticipated launch of the PC version of highly-rated game Red Dead Redemption 2 has become a buggy mess. Not only does the game stutter in video and audio, it reportedly freezes and repeatedly keeps crashing. Although developer Rockstar Games released a patch to fix some of the issues, problems still persist.

