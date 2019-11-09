Ayodhya verdict tomorrow at 10.30 am: Narendra Modi appeals for peace, says whatever the decision 'it will not be victory or defeat of anyone'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Friday tweeted about the Supreme Court's likely verdict on Saturday and said that keeping the honour of the judiciary was paramount irrespective of the court's decision. In a series of three tweets, Modi said that in the past few months during the hearing of the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, "efforts made by all sections of the society to maintain an atmosphere of goodwill are greatly appreciated."

"Keeping the honor of the judiciary of the country paramount, all the sides of the society, socio-cultural organizations, all the parties who have made efforts to create a harmonious and positive atmosphere in the past are welcome. Even after the decision of the court, we all have to maintain harmony together. Whatever decision of Supreme Court will come on Ayodhya, it will not be a victory or defeat of anyone. My appeal to the countrymen is that it should be the priority of all of us that this decision should further strengthen the great tradition of peace, unity and goodwill of India."

अयोध्या पर कल सुप्रीम कोर्ट का निर्णय आ रहा है। पिछले कुछ महीनों से सुप्रीम कोर्ट में निरंतर इस विषय पर सुनवाई हो रही थी, पूरा देश उत्सुकता से देख रहा था। इस दौरान समाज के सभी वर्गों की तरफ से सद्भावना का वातावरण बनाए रखने के लिए किए गए प्रयास बहुत सराहनीय हैं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2019

देश की न्यायपालिका के मान-सम्मान को सर्वोपरि रखते हुए समाज के सभी पक्षों ने, सामाजिक-सांस्कृतिक संगठनों ने, सभी पक्षकारों ने बीते दिनों सौहार्दपूर्ण और सकारात्मक वातावरण बनाने के लिए जो प्रयास किए, वे स्वागत योग्य हैं। कोर्ट के निर्णय के बाद भी हम सबको मिलकर सौहार्द बनाए रखना है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2019

अयोध्या पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का जो भी फैसला आएगा, वो किसी की हार-जीत नहीं होगा। देशवासियों से मेरी अपील है कि हम सब की यह प्राथमिकता रहे कि ये फैसला भारत की शांति, एकता और सद्भावना की महान परंपरा को और बल दे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2019

The Supreme Court of India will deliver its judgment in the Ayodhya dispute tomorrow (Saturday) and the verdict is expected at 10.30 am. The judgment will be pronounced on a non-working day by a Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.

The hearing in the Ayodhya case began after the mediation panel report suggested that the parties had not arrived at any settlement. The court had earlier agreed to give mediation a chance and had set up a three-member mediation panel. The hearing in the case had lasted for 40 days.