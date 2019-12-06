Daily Bulletin: All four accused in Hyderabad rape, murder case killed in police encounter; Ajit Pawar gets clean chit in Vidarbha irrigation probe; day's top stories

All four accused in Hyderabad rape and murder case killed in police encounter

All four people accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana have been killed in an encounter with the police, reports CNN-News18.As per initial reports, the four accused were taken to the crime scene for recreation of the crime when they tried to escape.

The four accused, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on 29 November for their alleged involvement in the gruesome incident and remanded in judicial custody on 30 November. Protests were held here and at various other places in Telangana against the incident on Saturday with the enraged public demanding that the accused be handed out stringent punishment of death penalty.

The charred body of the 25-year-old veterinary doctor was found on the outskirts of Hyderabad on 27 November. She was raped and killed allegedly by four men, all lorry workers. The four accused were sent to judicial custody for 14 days on 30 November.

Ajit Pawar gets clean chit in Vidarbha irrigation probe

Maharashtra’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has cleared Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar of allegations in connection with an irrigation scam in the state, according to an affidavit filed in the high court late last month.The affidavit was filed in Bombay high court on November 27, in the middle of a tug-of-war for power between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a coalition of opposition parties including Pawar’s NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) clears NCP's Ajit Pawar of allegations in irrigation scam.The affidavit, submitted on 27 Nov at Bombay HC,states 'Chairman of VIDC (Ajit Pawar) can't be held responsible for acts of executing agencies,as there's no legal duty on his part pic.twitter.com/C31dKmyABQ — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

According to the Indian Express, in the 16-page 27 November affidavit, Rashmi Nandedkar, ACB SP, Nagpur, stated, “The Chairman of the VIDC/ Minister of WRD cannot be held responsible for the acts of executing agencies, as there is no legal duty on his part.” Nandedkar was referring to Ajit Pawar’s tenure as Chairman, Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation and the Minister of Water Resources Department during the Congress-NCP government in the state.

Citizenship Bill: 12 Opposition parties agree on 8 points to counter BJP

Twelve opposition parties, including the Congress, the TMC and the Left, held a meeting on Thursday and decided on an eight-point agenda to counter the BJP on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which is likely to be tabled in Parliament next week, sources said.

The meeting of senior Rajya Sabha members of opposition parties such as the Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, CPI and CPM, was held in Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber.

The leaders met twice during the day to firm up the opposition strategy on the bill, they said.

The eight-point agenda, that the opposition parties will put before the people in the next five days, states that the bill is against everything the country's founding fathers envisioned and it lays down multiple grounds for citizenship for one country, sources said.

Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to attend top police officials' conference in Pune today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the national conference of directors-general and inspectors general of police to be held in Pune from 6 to 8 December. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will receive the prime minister upon his arrival at Pune airport on Friday evening, a state government official said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to attend the conference, a senior police official said.

Incidentally, Thackeray will be meeting Modi for the first time after the Shiv Sena chief, a former BJP ally, was sworn in as chief minister.

The three-day meet will see top officials from the police forces of states, central investigative and intelligence agencies and Central Armed Police Forces coming together and discussing internal security-related issues.

It will take place on the campus of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in the Pashan area of the city.

India play West Indies in first T20I at Hyderabad

India will take on West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series today at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Virat Kohli returns to hosts' T20I unit to lead the team while Windies will be led by Kieron Pollard, under whom the visitors have just lost a T20I series against Afghanistan. The series is important from point of view of building a strong side for the T20 World Cup scheduled next year. Not to forget, ICC will be trying a new experiment in the limited-overs series with the third Umpire monitoring every ball bowled and identifying whether there has been any front foot infringement. The match starts at 7 pm and over-by-over commentary can be followed at Firstpost.com.

SEBI proposes performance benchmarking, standardisation of draft documents by AIFs

With an aim to create a conducive environment for a sound Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), Sebi has proposed to introduce minimum benchmarks for disclosure of performance history of such asset class and standardisation of a draft document issued to investors by them.

AIFs are privately-pooled investment funds which collect funds from investors, whether Indian or foreign, for investing in accordance with a defined investment policy for the benefit of their investors. There are three different categories of AIFs.

The markets regulator noted that investments by registered AIFs have grown 75 per cent year-on-year in the last two years. Total investments made by AIFs have increased from over Rs 35,000 crore in March 2017 to Rs 61,400 crore in March 2018 to Rs 1.1 lakh crore in March 2019.

However, at present, there is no disclosure by AIFs indicating returns on their investments and in turn their performance available in public domain, Sebi said while issuing the draft papers.

Also, there is no standard format for a draft document or private placement memorandum (PPM) currently, which provides the necessary information that a prospective investor would need to take an informed decision to invest in a particular AIF.

Such asset class submits draft PPMs to Sebi before the launch of their schemes for the incorporation of comments received from the regulator in such draft documents. The regulator has observed that there is significant variation in the manner in which various clauses, explanations and illustrations are incorporated in the PPMs.

Priyanka Chopra leads IMDb's list of top 10 Stars of Indian Cinema and Television

Priyanka Chopra is at the number one position in IMDb's "Top 10 Stars of Indian Cinema and Television" list. The list is determined by data from IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly on the website. Disha Patani and Kiara Advani bagged the second and third position, respectively.

With inputs from agencies

