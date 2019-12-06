Hyderabad vet rape-murder case LATEST updates: All four accused killed in encounter with Telangana Police

In an overnight development in the Hyderabad gangrape and murder case, the Telangana Police reportedly killed all the four accused in the crime during an encounter, ANI reported.

According to India Today, the police tried to recreate the crime scene at Shamshabad toll plaza on NH-44 near Hyderabad — the same highway where the charred body of the 26-year-old veterinarian was found. At this point, the accused tried to run away from the spot, the police said.

Telangana Police: All four people accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana have been killed in an encounter with the police. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/AxmfQSWJFK

The charred body of the victim was found under a culvert in Shadnagar area of Hyderabad on 28 November, a day after she went missing.

The police arrested all four accused in the case on 29 November.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.