Daily Bulletin: AAP cries foul after 'unhappy supporter' slaps Arvind Kejriwal; Narendra Modi to campaign in UP, Madhya Pradesh; days' top stories

Arvind Kejriwal slapped during a roadshow in Delhi's Moti Nagar; police take attacker into custody

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was slapped allegedly by a disgruntled supporter of the party during a roadshow in Moti Nagar, prompting a strong reaction from AAP, which alleged that the BJP was behind the "cowardly act". The Delhi Police, which has taken the man into custody, said he was dissatisfied with the behaviour of AAP leaders.

Kejriwal was atop an open jeep when a man wearing a red t-shirt jumped onto the vehicle and slapped the chief minister before being pulled off the jeep. The 33-year-old man, identified as Suresh, who is a scrap dealer in the area, has been a supporter of AAP and used to work as an organiser of the party's rallies and meetings, police said.

"An inquiry by a DCP-level officer has been ordered to inquire as to how this person was allowed to be in the reception or proximate group," Anil Mittal, Additional PRO (Delhi Police), said.

According to his version of events, over a period of time, Suresh got disenchanted due to the behaviour of AAP leaders. His anger intensified due to "distrust of the party in the armed forces", the official said, adding that interrogation is on in the matter. No FIR has been registered in the matter as the police did not receive any complaint.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the Delhi Police had planted the man. "The Delhi Police is claiming that the man belonged to AAP. This is really shameful, given the fact that the attacker's wife has herself said he was a 'Modi bhakt' and did not like anyone talking against Modi.

"This is the same Delhi Police that had claimed earlier that no 'mirchi attack' happened on the chief minister. It was later when the Delhi government provided CCTV footage to Delhi Police that left its political masters red-faced," Bharadwaj said.

Narendra Modi alleges Congress a 'vote cutting party'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, calling it a "vote cutter" party. He also accused Congress and the Samajwadi Party of "betraying" Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati for their personal gains.

"Congress leaders are happily sharing the stage with SP in rallies. These people have betrayed Behenji (Mayawati) so cunningly that even she is not able to comprehend. The party that was staking claim to prime ministerial post before the first round of voting, now admits to being a vote cutter," he said at a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh.

"These people made an alliance just to benefit themselves. They took advantage of Mayawati by showing her dreams of becoming the prime minister. But instead, Congress and SP kept her in the dark," he added.

Raking up the alleged links of Congress president Rahul Gandhi with Scorpene deal, Modi said: "Today I read that during UPA's tenure, one of naamdar's (dynast) business partners got defence offset contracts."

Poll watch: Narendra Modi to campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh

The prime minister will be addressing rallies in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Sunday to campaign for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election on 12 May. He will also address election rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi and Madhya Pradesh's Sagar and Gwalior.

On Saturday, too, Modi addressed rallies in Uttar Pradesh. He accused the Samajwadi Party of going soft on the Congress, saying the two parties are playing a “big game” against Mayawati.

Addressing BJP rallies in Pratapgarh and Basti, Modi said the SP-BSP alliance partners will be at each other's throats when the results are out on 23 May. He said while Mayawati is openly targeting the Congress and its policies, a Congress leader is sharing the stage with the SP.

The apparent reference was to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's presence at an SP meeting in Rae Baraeli on Thursday. "The SP is going soft on the Congress, but its alliance partner BSP chief Mayawati is attacking the Congress," Modi said in Pratapgarh.

Cyclone Fani kills 16, Narendra Modi to visit Odisha today

The toll caused by Cyclone Fani rose to 16 in Odisha Saturday as the government mounted a massive restoration work across 10,000 villages and 52 urban areas ravaged by the storm that pounded coastal parts of the state, affecting nearly one crore people.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm, that made landfall at Puri on Friday, was one of the "rarest of the rare" summer cyclones — the first to hit Odisha in 43 years and one of the three to hit in the last 150 years

It unleashed copious rain and windstorm that gusted up to 240 kilometres per hour, blowing away thatched houses and swamping towns and villages, before weakening and entering into West Bengal, officials said. It was the severest cyclone to hit the state since the Super Cyclone of 1999, which had claimed nearly 10,000 lives and devastated vast areas of the state.

The toll due to Cyclone Fani, which stood at eight on Friday, mounted to 16 on Saturday — four deaths in Mayurbhanj district, 3 each in Puri, Bhubaneswar and Jajpur; and 1 each in Keonjhar, Nayagarh and Kendrapara, officials said.

Modi is likely to visit Odisha. He spoke to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and assured continuous support from the Centre.

Reviewers find flaws with Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Adding to the company's flawed products, early reviewers found that Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has some battery problems. According to a recent report, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10’s 25W battery lasts shorter than the batteries of older Galaxy Note series.

Apparently, Samsung Galaxy Note 10’s battery is way behind the competition. In 30 minutes, while the Galaxy Note 10 only manages 37 percent charge, in the same duration its competition reaches half charge.

CSK aim to maintain pole position as KXIP battle for last playoffs spot

Having already assured themselves of a playoff spot, defending champions Chennai Super Kings aim to maintain their top spot with a win over Kings XI Punjab in their last IPL league encounter in Mohali on Sunday. Punjab have a slim chance of finishing in the top-four as they have a negative net run rate.

They need to beat CSK by a handsome margin to leapfrog SRH on NRR and hope Mumbai Indians inflict a heavy defeat on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the other match on Sunday.

'Do-or-die' game for KKR as MI gun for top-two finish

With the Royal Challengers Bangalore beating Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, Kolkata Knight Riders will keep no stone unturned as they take on Mumbai Indians in a must-win Indian Premier League game on Sunday. KKR are level with SRH on 12 points but have an inferior net run rate. A win will ensure KKR reach the playoffs along with CSK, DC and MI. A win for MI will ensure they finish in the top-two and enter the qualifiers.

