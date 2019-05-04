Arvind Kejriwal slapped during roadshow in New Delhi's Moti Nagar; police take assailant into custody

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Saturday slapped by a man while he was holding a roadshow in New Delhi's Moti Nagar area.

ANI reported while Kejriwal was waving to the people at the roadshow he was holding for the Lok Sabha polls, an unidentified man climbed his car and slapped him. CNN-News18 further reported that the man who slapped him has been taken into custody by Delhi Police.

The Delhi chief minister has been attacked several times since he entered public life.

On 20 November, Kejriwal was attacked by a man identified as Anil Kumar Hindustani who was armed with chilli powder outside the Chief Minister's Office in the Delhi secretariat.

The incident occurred at 2.10 pm when the chief minister was leaving for lunch.

In October 2016, two ABVP activists threw ink at Kejriwal for his comments on surgical strikes by the army on terror launch pads across the Line of Control in Transport Nagar of Rajasthan's Bikaner district, PTI reported.

Following the ink attack, ABVP activists Dinesh Ojha and Vikram Singh were taken into custody.

In April 2016, a man identified as Ved Sharma and claiming to be from the Aam Aadmi Sena (a breakaway faction from Aam Aadmi Party) threw a shoe at the Delhi chief minister when he was addressing a press conference in the secretariat.

Sharma was eventually detained by the police.

In March 2016, Kejriwal's car was pelted with stones by protesters in Punjab's Ludhiana. The car's windshield was broken in the attack, The Hindu reported. Kejriwal was in Ludhiana on the last day of his tour to Punjab ahead of the 2017 Assembly polls.

With inputs from PTI

