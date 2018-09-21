Cyclonic storm DAYE makes landfall in Odisha, triggers heavy downpour in several parts of state; IMD predicts damage to roads, crops

Cyclonic storm DAYE crossed the coast near Gopalpur in Odisha early Friday, triggering heavy downpour accompanied by high-velocity wind in several parts of the state.

The cyclonic storm DAYE over the northwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestward with a speed of about 23 kilometres per hour and crossed south Odisha and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coast close to Gopalpur in the early hours of Friday, Director, Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, HR Biswas said.

The cyclonic system then lay centred over south Odisha, about 40 kilometres west-northwest of Gopalpur and about 150 kilometres east-southeast of Bhawanipatna, he said. Biswas said it would continue to move west-northwestward and weaken gradually into a deep depression.

As the cyclonic storm made landfall, it brought heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts of the state, officials said.

The impact of the cyclonic storm was felt more in Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Nayagarh and Puri districts.

Odisha told to remain alert

The state government has instructed officials in coastal districts and various departments to be alert to tackle any emergency situation, official sources said. Danger signs with signal number 3, which warns of surface winds clocking 40-50 kilometres per hour, have been hoisted at all ports of Odisha, officials said.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a review meeting and directed the officials to keep a close watch on the situation and take steps to ensure no loss of life. He also asked them to arrange adequate relief materials.

The cyclone warning division's (CWD) advisory said the sea will be very rough over central and north Bay of Bengal and off Odisha, West Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh coasts. There will also be a storm surge of about 0.5 metres above astronomical tides and it is likely to inundate low-lying areas of Vizianagaram, Srikakulam districts in Andhra Pradesh and Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda and Puri districts in Odisha at the time of landfall, it said. The chief minister asked officials of the coastal districts to be alert and prepared.

Patnaik issued direction for cancelling holidays in government offices in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh and Khurda districts, which are likely to be hit by fierce winds.

As roads and power supply are likely to be affected due to the cyclone, Patnaik asked the departments concerned to take steps in advance to ensure quick restoration works.

He directed that special attention be given to water, electricity supply and hospitals, an official in the CMO said.

Taking the situation into account, the NDRF and the ODRAF have been deployed in different districts. One NDRF team each has been deployed in Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh and Kandhamal districts with 17 boats and other emergency equipment.

IMD issues warning

The Indian Meteorological Department early on Friday morning issued a cyclone warning for the coastal areas of southern Odisha as well as northern Andhra Pradesh.

Under its impact, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to lash several places in Rayagada, Kalahandi, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts till Saturday, the centre said. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at some places in Balangir, Bararh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts till the morning of Saturday, it said.

The MeT centre also warned of gale wind with speed reaching 60-70 kilometres per hour and gusting up to 80 kilometres per hour along and off south Odisha coast for a few hours.

The IMD has also predicted damage to thatched huts, roads, crops and minor damage to power and communication lines in Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Nayagarh and Puri districts at the time of landfall. Local cautionary Signal Number LC-III to be kept hoisted at all ports of Odisha, it said.

Reports about damage, if any, were being ascertained, said officials.

