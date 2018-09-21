Cyclone DAYE in Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh: NDMA issues PSA, cites safety and evacuation guidelines during cyclonic storm

Cyclonic storm DAYE crossed the coast near Gopalpur in Odisha early Friday, triggering heavy downpour accompanied by high-velocity wind in several parts of the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning on Thursday for southern Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh. In an official release at 6 pm, the IMD said there is a deep depression over west central Bay of Bengal which was likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 60-70 kmph in next 12 hours.

The cyclone alert also includes safety measures for cyclone-hit areas, as issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). As per the NDMA guidelines, action in the event of a cyclone threat can broadly be divided into four categories: immediately before the cyclone season, when cyclone alerts and warnings are communicated, when evacuations are advised, when the cyclone has crossed the coast

Here are the NDMA dos and don’ts to follow in case of a cyclone:

Before the cyclone season:

Check the house; secure loose tiles and carry out repairs of doors and windows

Remove dead branches or dying trees close to the house; anchor removable objects such as lumber piles, loose tin sheets, loose bricks, garbage cans, sign-boards etc. which can fly in strong winds

Keep some wooden boards ready so that glass windows can be boarded if needed

Keep a hurricane lantern filled with kerosene, battery operated torches and enough dry cells

Demolish condemned buildings

Keep some extra batteries for transistors

Keep some dry non-perishable food always ready for use in emergency

When the cyclone starts:

Listen to the radio (All India Radio stations give weather warnings).

Keep monitoring the warnings. This will help you prepare for a cyclone emergency.

Pass the information to others.

Ignore rumours and do not spread them; this will help to avoid panic situations.

Believe in the official information

When a cyclone alert is on for your area continue normal working but stay alert to the radio warnings.

Stay alert for the next 24 hours as a cyclone alert means that the danger is within 24 hours.

When your area is under cyclone warning get away from low-lying beaches or other low-lying areas close to the coast:

Leave early before your way to high ground or shelter gets flooded

Do not delay and run the risk of being marooned

If your house is securely built on high ground take shelter in the safe part of the house. However, if asked to evacuate do not hesitate to leave the place.

Board up glass windows or put storm shutters in place.

Provide strong suitable support for outside doors.

If you do not have wooden boards handy, paste paper strips on glasses to prevent splinters. However, this may not avoid breaking windows.

Get extra food, which can be eaten without cooking. Store extra drinking water in suitably covered vessels.

If you have to evacuate the house move your valuable articles to upper floors to minimize flood damage.

Ensure that your hurricane lantern, torches or other emergency lights are in working condition and keep them handy.

Small and loose things, which can fly in strong winds, should be stored safely in a room.

Be sure that a window and door can be opened only on the side opposite to the one facing the wind.

Make provision for children and adults requiring special diet.

If the centre of the cyclone is passing directly over your house there will be a lull in the wind and rain lasting for half an hour or so. During this time do not go out; because immediately after that, very strong winds will blow from the opposite direction.

Switch off the electrical mains in your house.

Remain calm.

When evacuation is instructed:

Pack essentials for yourself and your family to last a few days. These should include medicines, special food for babies and children or elders.

Head for the proper shelter or evacuation points indicated for your area.

Do not worry about your property

At the shelter follow instructions of the person in charge.

Remain in the shelter until you are informed to leave

Post-cyclone measures:

You should remain in the shelter until informed that you can return to your home.

You must get inoculated against diseases immediately.

Strictly avoid any loose and dangling wires from lamp posts.

If you have to drive, do drive carefully.

Clear debris from your premises immediately.

Report the correct losses to appropriate authorities.

Follow LIVE updates on Cyclone DAYE here