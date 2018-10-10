Cyclone Titli Latest updates: The Odisha unit of Congress on Wednesday opened a 24-hour emergency cell to help the people likely to be affected by the cyclone 'Titli', which is fast approaching towards the coastal areas of the state. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, ordered officials to target "zero casualty".
At a press conference, the Odisha chief secretary said that Cyclone Title has been upgraded to 'very severe cyclonic storm'. "Land fall is expected at 5.30 am tomorrow (Thursday) in south Odisha," he said.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who took stock of the situation, asked the collectors of Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Kendrapara and Jagtsinghpur districts to go for an immediate evacuation of people in the low-laying areas in the coastal belt.
Chief Secretary AP Padhi said the district administration of Ganjam has already started evacuating people in Gopalpur area, where very severe cyclone 'Titli' is likely to make a landfall at about 5.30 am Thursday. So far, about 1,000 people have been shifted to safer place, he said.
The IMD advised total suspension of fishing operations and shifting of coastal hutment dwellers to safe places. Fishermen along the Odisha coast, and central and north Bay of Bengal were advised not to venture into sea till Friday.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who chaired a high-level meet to take stock of the situation, asked the authorities to ensure "zero casualty" and keep the cyclone shelters ready for housing the people during disaster.
Cyclone 'Titli' over Bay of Bengal intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm with gusty winds reaching the speed of over 155 kilometre per hour. The cyclone is moving towards Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast.
The Odisha government on Tuesday ordered the closure of all schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres till October 10-11 in four districts of the state as a precautionary measure against Cyclone Titli.
It has been decided in the meeting chaired by the chief secretary that all schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur will remain closed on October 10 and October 11.
"Cyclonic storm Titli is likely to intensify further by tomorrow and is expected to make a landfall near Gopalpur on October 11. Keeping in mind heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast, we have decided to declare holidays for schools and educational institutions in four districts from tomorrow," said Padhi.
He informed that the government will take a decision for closure of educational institutions in other parts of the state after monitoring the situation on Wednesday.
The Health Department has asked the officials to keep power back-up and generator sets ready at health facilities to meet any eventuality.
It also asked for a contingency plan for medical relief centre, which should be opened as early as possible.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Oct 10, 2018 20:33 PM
Highlights
Official events cancelled in Bhubaneswar in view of cyclone
Several programmes slated for 11 October in Odisha are now been cancelled due to the predictions of cyclone hitting the state capital. The state government decided to cancel the award ceremony of the India Skills 2018. The award was meant to be given for exporters of the state for their outstanding performance by the state minister of MSME Prafulla Samal.
Input by Manish Kumar/101reporters
IndiGo cancels flights scheduled for tomorrow
In view of expected bad weather conditions at Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam, IndiGo has cancelled below flights scheduled for Thursday (11 October):
BBI-DEL - 6E2127 STD - 0130
BBI-DEL - 6E2489 STD - 0515
BBI-CCU - 6E707 STD - 0525
BBI-BLR - 6E157 STD - 0640
BBI-BOM - 6E375 STD - 0850
Subsequently the incoming flights for above routes are also cancelled.
Educational institutions to remain shut
"All schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres will remain closed on 11 and 12 October," Odisha chief secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi said at a press conference.
Landfall expected in south Odisha at 5.30 am tomorrow
At a press conference, Odisha chief secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi said that Cyclone Titli has been upgraded to 'very severe cyclonic storm'. "Land fall is expected at 5.30 am tomorrow (Thursday) in south Odisha. Collectors of 5 districts directed to start evacuation of people living in low lying areas. Adequate relief provisions have been made," he said.
Officials in Ganjam tell people to evacuate coastal villages
District administration in the Ganjam, which has been declared as one of the vulnerable districts of Odisha during the cyclone Titli, swung into action. The officials are now interacting with the people living in the coastal villages of the district to evacuate it till 12 October. This video is from the Podampetta village of Ganjam district.
Input by Bibhuti Mohapatra/101Reporters
Met bulletin asks for total suspension of fishing operations in Odisha
Odisha Meterological Department in its latest bulletin has asked for total suspension of fishing operations, and evacuation of people fro coastal areas. It has also advised people to remain indoor while it asked for judicious use of rail and road services. The fishermen meanwhile have been asked to refrain venturing into the sea till 12 October.
Input by Bibhuti Mohapatra/101Reporters
Cyclone potent to damage crops, poles, trees
Indian Meterological Department (IMD) ADG Mrutnajay Mahapatra said, "The cyclone has already started rains while heavy to extremely heavy rains are expected in the coastal areas of Odisha on 10 and 11 October. The cyclone has the potential to impact the standing crops, trees, kuctha houses, poles and other areas. The people in the five worst affected areas need to shift to safer places."
Input by Sonali Singh/101Reporters.
Officials in Odisha move residents to safer places
Residents from the vulnerable districts are now moved to safer places by the district administration in all the five under radar districts of Odisha to ensure lesser casualties. Many are moving out with some of their belongings and are offered some mode of transport by the government to move to safer places in view of Cyclone Titli.
Input by Bibhuti Mohapatra/101Reporters
Odisha govt asks collectors to check on unfair trade practices
The state food supplies and consumer welfare department has asked all the collectors to check black marketing and hoarding of essential food items. It has further ask them to impose Essential Commodities Act, 1955 if needed. They have been asked to ensure availability of food items are reasonable rates during the calamity.
Input by Manish Kumar/101reporters
Kolkata, Digha among places to be affected on 11, 12 October
Skymet Weather says heavy to extremely heavy rains expected to lash many parts of Gangetic West Bengal on Thursday and Friday. "Places such as South and North 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Contai, Diamond Harbour, Digha and all the nearby areas will be affected," it said.
Naveen Patnaik reviews Odisha's preparedness for 'very severe' cyclonic storm
Odisha chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a high-level meeting over Cyclone Titli in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.
Post-landfall Outlook
"After the landfall, the very severe cyclonic storm, Titli is very likely to maintain the intensity of cyclone till the evening of 11 October, while moving northeastwards across Odisha. Storm surge of the height of about 1 meter above astronomical tide is very likely to inundate low lying areas of Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh; Ganjam, Khurda and Puri districts of Odisha at the time of landfall," says meterological department.
Input by Bibhuti Mahapatra/101Reporters
Train services affected in north Andhra Pradesh, south Odisha coasts
ANI reported that the train will not be operating between Khurda Road and Vizianagaram after 10pm, and UP trains from Howrah/Kharagpur side will not be allowed from Bhadrak after 5.15 pm
Down trains from Hyderabad/Visakhapatnam side will not be allowed to run from Duvvada after 6.40 pm.
NDMA urges citizens to be prepared for storm, issues advisory
Odhisha Chief secy Aditya Prasad Padhi breifs media about the cyclone's progress and govt's preparedness
Input by Manish Kumar, 101Reporters
Rahul Gandhi urges Congress workers to help in relief and rescue ops in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi expressed hope that the governments of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are ready to handle the situation arising out of Cyclone Titli which was moving towards the coastal areas of the states. He also urged Congress workers to rise to occasion and help fellow countrymen that might be affected due to the cyclone.
Low-lying areas in Ganjam being evacuated
Authorities in the Ganjam district of Odisha undertake evacuation of the people living in the low lying areas. Some older persons who are unable to walk are also evacuated to ensure them safe place to combat any emergency situation.
Input By Bibhuti Mohapatra, 101 Reporter
Cyclone Titli continues to strengthen; gusts of around 165kmh/102mph and 1m storm surge recorded
NDMA issues do's and don'ts for assistance
InPictures: Bhubaneswar is witnessing downpour since Wednesday morning
By Manish Kumar, 101Reporters
Naveen Patnaik chairs high-level meet, aims at zero casualty as cyclonic storm intensifies
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who chaired a high-level meet to take stock of the situation, asked the collectors of Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Kendrapara and Jagtsinghpur districts to go for an immediate evacuation of people in the low-laying areas in the coastal belt. The chief minister has also asked the authorities to ensure "zero casualty" and keep the cyclone shelters ready for housing the people during disaster.
Odisha govt in touch with the Centre over cycline preparedness
The Odisha government has said that it is in direct touch with the Centre to monitor the movement of the cyclone over Bay of Bengal. The state government said that it will coordinate with the Centre to tackle the aftermaths of the cyclone after it hits the coasts of Odisha. Odisha Chief Secretary AP Padhi said that if needed the help of army would be sought.
By Manish Kumar, 101Reporters
Cyclone Titli expected to weaken after Thursday
The IMD said cyclone Titli moved at a speed of about 15 kmph during last six hours over west-central Bay of Bengal and lay centred at about 280 km south-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha.
The storm is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast between Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam around Thursday morning, it said. Thereafter, it is likely to re-curve northeastward, move towards Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha and weaken gradually
Cyclone Titli expected to make landfall in Odisha at 5.30 am, Thursday
The IMD said cyclone Titli moved at a speed of about 15 kmph during last six hours over west-central Bay of Bengal and lay centred at about 280 km south-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha. The storm is expected to make landfall in Gopalpur area at around 5.30 am on Thursday.
NDRF, ODRAF teams deployed in vulnerable districts
The Odisha government has asked National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) to remian prepared for any emergency situation. Personnel of both the forces have already been positioned in vulnerable districts, Odisha Chief Secretary AP Padhi said.
Cyclone Titli intensifies over Bay of Bengal into a very severe cyclonic storm
Cyclone 'Titli' over Bay of Bengal intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm, is moving towards Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast. The cyclonic storm is currently located about 280 km SSE of #Gopalpur, #Odisha. Max winds at 130 km/h gusts 155 km/h.
Do not panic! Have courage: International sand artist
Padma Shri Awardee and international sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik requested people to not panic and have courage posting a picture of sand art.
IMD had issued depression warning last week over southeast and east central Arabian Sea
Last week, Indian Meterological Department (IMD) had issued depression warning which later intensified into a 'deep depression' over the southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea. On Monday, Kerala received surplus rain and IMD reported that sea condition is likely to be rough over Andaman Sea and southeast during the 24 hours.
18:38 (IST)
People in Cuttack perform yajna
Few people Wednesday performed yajna at the Raghunathji temple in Cuttack in Odisha in the wake of the threat of Cyclone Titli. The organisers claimed that the main motive behind the same was to ensure no harm is caused to the the lives and properties of the people in the city.
Input by Sonali Singh/101Reporters
18:22 (IST)
Odisha targets 'zero casualty'
During a high-level meeting over Cyclone Titli, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ordered officials to target "zero casualty" in Odisha.
18:16 (IST)
Official events cancelled in Bhubaneswar in view of cyclone
Several programmes slated for 11 October in Odisha are now been cancelled due to the predictions of cyclone hitting the state capital. The state government decided to cancel the award ceremony of the India Skills 2018. The award was meant to be given for exporters of the state for their outstanding performance by the state minister of MSME Prafulla Samal.
Input by Manish Kumar/101reporters
18:05 (IST)
17:59 (IST)
IndiGo cancels flights scheduled for tomorrow
In view of expected bad weather conditions at Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam, IndiGo has cancelled below flights scheduled for Thursday (11 October):
BBI-DEL - 6E2127 STD - 0130
BBI-DEL - 6E2489 STD - 0515
BBI-CCU - 6E707 STD - 0525
BBI-BLR - 6E157 STD - 0640
BBI-BOM - 6E375 STD - 0850
Subsequently the incoming flights for above routes are also cancelled.
17:55 (IST)
17:51 (IST)
West Bengal: Heavy rains hit Digha
Chief Meteorologist at Skymet Weather Mahesh Palawat tweeted that Digha in West Bengal received 92 mm rain between 9 am and 3pm.
17:30 (IST)
Educational institutions to remain shut
"All schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres will remain closed on 11 and 12 October," Odisha chief secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi said at a press conference.
17:23 (IST)
Landfall expected in south Odisha at 5.30 am tomorrow
At a press conference, Odisha chief secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi said that Cyclone Titli has been upgraded to 'very severe cyclonic storm'. "Land fall is expected at 5.30 am tomorrow (Thursday) in south Odisha. Collectors of 5 districts directed to start evacuation of people living in low lying areas. Adequate relief provisions have been made," he said.
16:53 (IST)
Officials in Ganjam tell people to evacuate coastal villages
District administration in the Ganjam, which has been declared as one of the vulnerable districts of Odisha during the cyclone Titli, swung into action. The officials are now interacting with the people living in the coastal villages of the district to evacuate it till 12 October. This video is from the Podampetta village of Ganjam district.
Input by Bibhuti Mohapatra/101Reporters
16:49 (IST)
Met bulletin asks for total suspension of fishing operations in Odisha
Odisha Meterological Department in its latest bulletin has asked for total suspension of fishing operations, and evacuation of people fro coastal areas. It has also advised people to remain indoor while it asked for judicious use of rail and road services. The fishermen meanwhile have been asked to refrain venturing into the sea till 12 October.
Input by Bibhuti Mohapatra/101Reporters
16:47 (IST)
Cyclone potent to damage crops, poles, trees
Indian Meterological Department (IMD) ADG Mrutnajay Mahapatra said, "The cyclone has already started rains while heavy to extremely heavy rains are expected in the coastal areas of Odisha on 10 and 11 October. The cyclone has the potential to impact the standing crops, trees, kuctha houses, poles and other areas. The people in the five worst affected areas need to shift to safer places."
Input by Sonali Singh/101Reporters.
16:42 (IST)
Officials in Odisha move residents to safer places
Residents from the vulnerable districts are now moved to safer places by the district administration in all the five under radar districts of Odisha to ensure lesser casualties. Many are moving out with some of their belongings and are offered some mode of transport by the government to move to safer places in view of Cyclone Titli.
Input by Bibhuti Mohapatra/101Reporters
16:39 (IST)
Odisha govt asks collectors to check on unfair trade practices
The state food supplies and consumer welfare department has asked all the collectors to check black marketing and hoarding of essential food items. It has further ask them to impose Essential Commodities Act, 1955 if needed. They have been asked to ensure availability of food items are reasonable rates during the calamity.
Input by Manish Kumar/101reporters
16:28 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi hopes Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are ready for storm
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hoped the governments of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are ready to handle the situation arising out of Cyclone Titli which was moving towards the coastal areas of the states.
He also urged Congress workers to rise to occasion and help fellow countrymen that might be affected due to the cyclone.
Click here to read more
16:21 (IST)
Kolkata, Digha among places to be affected on 11, 12 October
Skymet Weather says heavy to extremely heavy rains expected to lash many parts of Gangetic West Bengal on Thursday and Friday. "Places such as South and North 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Contai, Diamond Harbour, Digha and all the nearby areas will be affected," it said.
16:13 (IST)
Naveen Patnaik reviews Odisha's preparedness for 'very severe' cyclonic storm
Odisha chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a high-level meeting over Cyclone Titli in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.
16:06 (IST)
NDRF clears road blockade in Odisha's Bagurel area
Input by Sonali Singh/101Reporters
16:02 (IST)
Post-landfall Outlook
"After the landfall, the very severe cyclonic storm, Titli is very likely to maintain the intensity of cyclone till the evening of 11 October, while moving northeastwards across Odisha. Storm surge of the height of about 1 meter above astronomical tide is very likely to inundate low lying areas of Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh; Ganjam, Khurda and Puri districts of Odisha at the time of landfall," says meterological department.
Input by Bibhuti Mahapatra/101Reporters
15:57 (IST)
Train services affected in north Andhra Pradesh, south Odisha coasts
ANI reported that the train will not be operating between Khurda Road and Vizianagaram after 10pm, and UP trains from Howrah/Kharagpur side will not be allowed from Bhadrak after 5.15 pm
Down trains from Hyderabad/Visakhapatnam side will not be allowed to run from Duvvada after 6.40 pm.
15:51 (IST)
Titli to intensify into "very severe" cyclonic storm during next 3 hours
The IMD has said that Cyclone Titli will pass through Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam around Thursday morning.
15:39 (IST)
NDMA urges citizens to be prepared for storm, issues advisory
15:34 (IST)
Ganjam district administration prepares for storm's landfall at war footing
15:31 (IST)
Odhisha Chief secy Aditya Prasad Padhi breifs media about the cyclone's progress and govt's preparedness
Input by Manish Kumar, 101Reporters
15:26 (IST)
Rough sea conditions in Odisha: LW-4 warning issued at all Odisha ports, IMD advises immediate suspension of fishing activities
The sea condition is very high over west-central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to be phenomenal over the west-central and the adjoining north Bay of Bengal and along and off the south Odisha coast till Thursday, it said.
15:14 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi urges Congress workers to help in relief and rescue ops in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi expressed hope that the governments of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are ready to handle the situation arising out of Cyclone Titli which was moving towards the coastal areas of the states. He also urged Congress workers to rise to occasion and help fellow countrymen that might be affected due to the cyclone.
15:09 (IST)
Low-lying areas in Ganjam being evacuated
Authorities in the Ganjam district of Odisha undertake evacuation of the people living in the low lying areas. Some older persons who are unable to walk are also evacuated to ensure them safe place to combat any emergency situation.
Input By Bibhuti Mohapatra, 101 Reporter
15:04 (IST)
Cyclone Titli continues to strengthen; gusts of around 165kmh/102mph and 1m storm surge recorded
15:00 (IST)
14:57 (IST)
NDMA issues do's and don'ts for assistance
14:56 (IST)
InPictures: Bhubaneswar is witnessing downpour since Wednesday morning
By Manish Kumar, 101Reporters
14:49 (IST)
Naveen Patnaik chairs high-level meet, aims at zero casualty as cyclonic storm intensifies
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who chaired a high-level meet to take stock of the situation, asked the collectors of Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Kendrapara and Jagtsinghpur districts to go for an immediate evacuation of people in the low-laying areas in the coastal belt. The chief minister has also asked the authorities to ensure "zero casualty" and keep the cyclone shelters ready for housing the people during disaster.
14:46 (IST)
Odisha Chief Secretary AP Padhi reviews the situation, announces closure of schools and colleges for 2 days due to the cyclone threat.
Image by Manish Kumar, 101Reporters
14:44 (IST)
Odisha govt in touch with the Centre over cycline preparedness
The Odisha government has said that it is in direct touch with the Centre to monitor the movement of the cyclone over Bay of Bengal. The state government said that it will coordinate with the Centre to tackle the aftermaths of the cyclone after it hits the coasts of Odisha. Odisha Chief Secretary AP Padhi said that if needed the help of army would be sought.
By Manish Kumar, 101Reporters
14:42 (IST)
Cyclone Titli expected to weaken after Thursday
The IMD said cyclone Titli moved at a speed of about 15 kmph during last six hours over west-central Bay of Bengal and lay centred at about 280 km south-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha.
The storm is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast between Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam around Thursday morning, it said. Thereafter, it is likely to re-curve northeastward, move towards Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha and weaken gradually
14:41 (IST)
Cyclone Titli expected to make landfall in Odisha at 5.30 am, Thursday
The IMD said cyclone Titli moved at a speed of about 15 kmph during last six hours over west-central Bay of Bengal and lay centred at about 280 km south-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha. The storm is expected to make landfall in Gopalpur area at around 5.30 am on Thursday.
14:34 (IST)
NDRF, ODRAF teams deployed in vulnerable districts
The Odisha government has asked National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) to remian prepared for any emergency situation. Personnel of both the forces have already been positioned in vulnerable districts, Odisha Chief Secretary AP Padhi said.
14:31 (IST)
Puri collector monitoring evacuation of low-lying areas
Image By Manish Kumar, 101Reporters
14:28 (IST)
14:18 (IST)
Cyclone Titli intensifies over Bay of Bengal into a very severe cyclonic storm
Cyclone 'Titli' over Bay of Bengal intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm, is moving towards Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast. The cyclonic storm is currently located about 280 km SSE of #Gopalpur, #Odisha. Max winds at 130 km/h gusts 155 km/h.
14:13 (IST)
Do not panic! Have courage: International sand artist
Padma Shri Awardee and international sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik requested people to not panic and have courage posting a picture of sand art.
14:11 (IST)
IMD had issued depression warning last week over southeast and east central Arabian Sea
Last week, Indian Meterological Department (IMD) had issued depression warning which later intensified into a 'deep depression' over the southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea. On Monday, Kerala received surplus rain and IMD reported that sea condition is likely to be rough over Andaman Sea and southeast during the 24 hours.