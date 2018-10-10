You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Cyclone Titli: Rahul Gandhi hopes Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are ready for storm, says it's time to 'exercise caution'

India Press Trust of India Oct 10, 2018 15:43:26 IST

New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hoped the governments of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are ready to handle the situation arising out of Cyclone Titli which was moving towards the coastal areas of the states.

File image of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. PTI

File image of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. PTI

He also urged Congress workers to rise to occasion and help fellow countrymen that might be affected due to the cyclone.

In a Facebook post, he said "The cyclone is moving towards Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. This is a time to exercise caution."

"I hope the state governments and the administration are ready to handle the situation. The Congress workers are requested to stand with their countrymen in this time of need and face it bravely," he said.

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm Titli and is moving towards the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast, the IMD had said in a special bulletin Tuesday.

Follow LIVE updates on Cyclone Titli


Updated Date: Oct 10, 2018 15:43 PM

Also See






Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success



Top Stories




Cricket Scores