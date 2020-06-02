Cyclone Nisarga presently 430 kms south-southwest of Mumbai; follow Skymet, Windy to track cyclone's path and intensity

The Cyclone Nisarga is expected to hit Maharashtra's coastal areas tomorrow (Wednesday), and heavy rains are expected in Mumbai and adjoining areas.

According to an update by SkymetWeather on Tuesday afternoon, the cyclone is about 430 kilometres to the south-southwest of Mumbai and 280 kms west-southwest of Panjim at 4.15 pm.

Several websites are presently tracking the progress of Cyclone Nisarga through the Arabian Sea. These include SkymetWeather, Windy and the India Meteorological Department.

While Skymet is providing updates on the cyclone by posting at regular intervals, Windy has a map showing the location of the storm presently. By clicking on the 'Play' button, one can also see the trajectory that the cyclonic storm is likely to take in the next 24 hours, as also its likely intensity.

According to The Indian Express, Cyclone Nisarg is likely to hit the coastline on Wednesday, between Harihareshwar in Raigad district, just south of Mumbai, and Daman, just below Gujarat coast. In Maharashtra, the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are likely to be affected, and heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in these areas until 4 June.

The cyclone is then likely to move towards south Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

On Tuesday afternoon, the IMD's official handle tweeted—

Deep Depression to intensify into Cyclonic Storm during next 6 hours. To cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibag (Raigad District, Maharashtra) during the afternoon of 03rd June. https://t.co/rXRAo26pyF pic.twitter.com/lOJUD8FMFP — IMD Weather (@IMDWeather) June 2, 2020

PTI has quoted IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra as saying that the cyclone will cross the coast on the evening of 3 June with a speed of 105 to 110 kmph.

The IMD's Cyclone E-Atlas, which has been tracking cyclones and weather depressions over the north Indian Ocean, said no weather system has turned into a cyclone and made landfall near Mumbai along the Maharashtra coast during the month of June since 1891.

Maharashtra may face wind speed of 90 to 100 kmph on 3 June.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has requested fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea for the next two to three days as a cyclone is expected to hit the Arabian Sea.