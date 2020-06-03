You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Cyclone Nisarga in Mumbai: Special trains arriving and departing from Mumbai rescheduled, here's the complete list

India FP Trending Jun 03, 2020 15:20:33 IST

Keeping in mind the threat by Cyclone Nisarga, the Central Railways has rescheduled several trains that were supposed to arrive and depart from Mumbai on Wednesday. Cyclone Nisarga has made landfall near Raigad district of Maharashtra around 1:30 pm on Wednesday.

According to Central Railways, due to cyclone Nisarga, special trains bound for Gorakhpur and Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Darbhanga (Bihar) and Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) have been rescheduled for 3 June.

Train number 02542 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Gorakhpur special will now depart at 8 pm instead of 11:10 am.

Click here for Cyclone Nisarga LIVE Updates

Train number 06345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram special will leave at 6 pm instead of 11:40 am.

Train number 01061 LTT-Darbhanga special will leave at 8:30 pm as against 12:15 pm.

Train number 01071 LTT-Varanasi will depart at 9 pm instead of 12:40 pm.

Train number 01019 that was scheduled to leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) for Bhubaneswar at 3:05 pm will now depart at 8 pm.

Also, special trains bound to Mumbai from Patna, Varanasi, and Thiruvananthapuram and will now arrive behind schedule. Several trains have been diverted due to the severe cyclone in Maharashtra.

According to Central Railways, train number 02617 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin, 06346 Thiruvananthapuram-LLT, 02432 New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram, 02618 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam, and 02431 Thiruvananthapuram-New Delhi have been diverted.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) the severe cyclonic storm will move towards the north coast of Maharashtra with a wind speed of 100-110 km per hour gusting to 120 kmph.

The weather department has said cyclone Nisarga will cross Maharashtra coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, very close to Alibaug between 1 pm and 4 pm on Wednesday. The IMD has predicted moderate rainfall in most parts of the metropolis and heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over the next 24 hours.

NDRF Director General (DG) SN Pradhan has said that over 40 disaster response teams have been deployed in the coastal districts of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2020 15:20:33 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Hydroxychloroquine sustained dose and PPE can reduce COVID-19 risk in healthcare workers, ICMR study says

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 03 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 03 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres