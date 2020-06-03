Cyclone Nisarga in Mumbai: Special trains arriving and departing from Mumbai rescheduled, here's the complete list

Keeping in mind the threat by Cyclone Nisarga, the Central Railways has rescheduled several trains that were supposed to arrive and depart from Mumbai on Wednesday. Cyclone Nisarga has made landfall near Raigad district of Maharashtra around 1:30 pm on Wednesday.

According to Central Railways, due to cyclone Nisarga, special trains bound for Gorakhpur and Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Darbhanga (Bihar) and Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) have been rescheduled for 3 June.

Train number 02542 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Gorakhpur special will now depart at 8 pm instead of 11:10 am.

Click here for Cyclone Nisarga LIVE Updates

Train number 06345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram special will leave at 6 pm instead of 11:40 am.

Train number 01061 LTT-Darbhanga special will leave at 8:30 pm as against 12:15 pm.

Train number 01071 LTT-Varanasi will depart at 9 pm instead of 12:40 pm.

Train number 01019 that was scheduled to leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) for Bhubaneswar at 3:05 pm will now depart at 8 pm.

Due to #NisargaCyclone likely to hit Mumbai area on 3.6.2020, the train running pattern will be as under 👇 pic.twitter.com/NIB4rXNfId — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 2, 2020

Also, special trains bound to Mumbai from Patna, Varanasi, and Thiruvananthapuram and will now arrive behind schedule. Several trains have been diverted due to the severe cyclone in Maharashtra.

According to Central Railways, train number 02617 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin, 06346 Thiruvananthapuram-LLT, 02432 New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram, 02618 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam, and 02431 Thiruvananthapuram-New Delhi have been diverted.

Diversion of special trains due #Nisargcyclone likely to hit Mumbai area on 3.6.2020. 👇 pic.twitter.com/02KbQXAuD4 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 3, 2020

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) the severe cyclonic storm will move towards the north coast of Maharashtra with a wind speed of 100-110 km per hour gusting to 120 kmph.

The weather department has said cyclone Nisarga will cross Maharashtra coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, very close to Alibaug between 1 pm and 4 pm on Wednesday. The IMD has predicted moderate rainfall in most parts of the metropolis and heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over the next 24 hours.

NDRF Director General (DG) SN Pradhan has said that over 40 disaster response teams have been deployed in the coastal districts of Maharashtra and Gujarat.