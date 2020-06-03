Cyclone Nisarga LIVE Updates: NDRF says around 40,000 people evacuated from coastal areas, including Mumbai's Versova

Cyclone Nisarga LATEST Updates: As many as 40,000 people have been evacuated to safer places till now from various sea belt locations in Maharashtra, said Anup Shrivastava, Commandant National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
Cyclone Nisarga will cross Maharashtra coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, very close to Alibag between 1 pm to 4 pm, said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DGM, IMD, on Wednesday.
While crossing the coast it will have strong winds of 100-120 kmph over Mumbai,Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra, said Mohapatra.
Five airlines will operate a total of 19 flights, including 11 departures and eight arrivals, from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday. Th airlines include Air Asia India, Air India, IndiGo, GoAir and SpiceJet.
Due to the approaching cyclone, passengers have been asked to check with their respective airlines for any changes to the schedule before leaving for the airport.
The IMD warned on Wednesday that the wind speed of cyclone Nisarga was picking up along the coast. Ratnagiri recorded 55 kmph at 8.30 am while the storm moved at a speed of 75 kmph along Konkan coast.
"It will gradually increase becoming 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph in the afternoon during landfall time," said IMD.
The eye of the cyclone Nisarga - an area of calm weather in the center of the storm - is about 65 km as observed through radar, said the IMD.
The cyclonic storm will make landfall near Alibaug, about 100 km from Mumbai, triggering heavy rainfall and wind with speed up to 110 kilometre per hour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.
Eye diameter is about 65 km as observed through radar thus, the diameter has decreased during past one hour indicating intensification of system. Hence wind speed has increased from 85-95 kmph to 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, the IMD tweeted.
Ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone 'Nisarga', the IMD said it was approaching north Maharashtra coast with a speed of 13 kmph during past six hours. "It is 155 km south-southwest of Alibag and 200 km south-southwest of Mumbai," said IMD.
Ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone 'Nisarga' in Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district, Mumbai and its metropolitan areas received rainfall since evening on Tuesday, which intensified later in the night.
"Met updates at 10.30 pm, 2 June. Mumbai and around rainfall since evening. Now its picked up intensity," India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai deputy director general of meteorology KS Hosalikar tweeted.
The IMD has predicted moderate rainfall in most parts of the metropolis and heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over the next 24 hours.
According to IMD, at present, the depression is lying 300 kilometre south-southwest of Alibag, and 350 kilometres south of Mumbai. It is very likely to move north-northeastward and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast.
It will make landfall as a 'severe cyclonic storm' with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kilometres per hour.
NDRF deploys 33 teams in Gujarat and Maharashtra
In a video message, NDRF Director General (DG) SN Pradhan said, "Gujarat and Maharashtra have 11 and 10 teams respectively and they are being deployed in the coastal districts facing the Arabian Sea".
On Gujarat's request, five more teams are being airlifted to the state from Punjab, he said.
Gujarat will have a total of 17 NDRF teams, including two on standby, and neighbouring Maharashtra 16 teams, including six on standby, he said.
"This will constitute a total of 33 teams in the two states," the officer said.
Maharashtra prepares for Cyclone Nisarga
Flight operations in Mumbai were partially hit due to the cyclonic storm approaching the west coast. Vistara put out an advisory saying, flights to/from Mumbai and Goa are likely to be impacted.
"Please visit http://airvistara.com or SMS UK<Flight no.> to 9289228888 to check updated flight status before booking and leaving for the airport," it tweeted.
Updated Date: Jun 03, 2020 12:11:20 IST
Eight NDRF teams deployed in various locations of Mumbai: BMC
Eight units of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and five units of Navy have been deployed at various locations in Mumbai.
NDRF has 1 team each in Colaba (Ward A), Worli (G/South), Bandra (H/East), Malad (P/South) & Borivali (R/North) and three teams in Andheri (K/West), tweeted BMC on Wednesday.
93 lifeguards deployed at six beaches of Mumbai
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said 93 lifeguards have been deployed at six beaches of Mumbai. The fire brigade in the financial capital has also been directed to stay alert to respond immediately in case of emergencies.
NDRF team deployed at Versova beach in Mumbai
Nearly 40,000 people evacuated from sea belt locations in Maharashtra: NDRF
As many as 40,000 people have been evacuated to safer places till now from various sea belt locations in Maharashtra, said Anup Shrivastava, Commandant National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
Track current location and movement of cyclone Nisarga here:
Cyclone Nisarga is headed towards the Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts and is expected to make landfall near Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. This will be the second cyclone to strike India in two weeks and the first to hit the financial capital in June in over 100 years.
Maharashtra govt issues list of dos and don'ts ahead of landfall
Wind speed of 90 kmph expected over few Maharashtra districts: IMD
Wind speed of about 80 to 90 kmph expected over Maharashtra's Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Palghar, said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DGM, IMD on Wednesday.
"Over Gujarat's Navsari and Valsad wind speed of about 60-80 kmph is expected. By midnight it will weaken and by tomorrow morning it will become depression," he further said.
Cyclone Nisarga will cross Maharashtra coast between 1 pm and 4 pm: IMD
Cyclone Nisarga will cross Maharashtra coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, very close to Alibag between 1 pm to 4 pm, said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DGM, IMD, on Wednesday.
While crossing the coast it will have strong winds of 100-120 kmph over Mumbai,Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra, said Mohapatra.
Movement of cyclonic storm Nisarga from Goa radar
Five airlines to operate 19 flights from Mumbai today
Five airlines will operate a total of 19 flights, including 11 departures and eight arrivals, from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday. Th airlines include Air Asia India, Air India, IndiGo, GoAir and SpiceJet.
Due to the approaching cyclone, passengers have been asked to check with their respective airlines for any changes to the schedule before leaving for the airport.
150 patients shifted from COVID-19 facility in Bandra Kurla Complex: MMRDA
In the wake of cyclone Nisarga, town planning authority MMRDA said nearly 150 patients at its COVID-19 facility in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai have been shifted to another location as a precaution in the wake of the cyclone.
Storm to pick up wind speed upto 120 kmph by noon during landfall: IMD
The IMD warned on Wednesday that the wind speed of cyclone Nisarga was picking up along the coast. Ratnagiri recorded 55 kmph at 8.30 am while the storm moved at a speed of 75 kmph along Konkan coast.
"It will gradually increase becoming 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph in the afternoon during landfall time," said IMD.
Mumbai Police imposes Section 144 in view of cyclonic conditions
Mumbai Police has imposed Section 144 in the entire city from Wednesday midnight to Thursday afternoon in view of cyclone Nisarga. It has also restricted people from coming to places like beaches, parks, and promenades along the coastline.
Thousands evacuated as Maharashtra braces for storm
Thousands of people have been evacuated from the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat as the two states brace for Cyclone Nisarga. Around 1,500 people staying in a shelter in Thal, Alibaug, were evacuated by NDRF teams.
5 NDRF teams each from Bathinda and Vijaywada airlifted for cyclone duty
Five NDRF teams each from Bathinda and Vijaywada have been airlifted for joining ongoing operations of cyclone Nisarga in Gujarat and Maharashtra respectively, said NDRF Director General SN Pradhan.
IndiGo cancels 17 flights to and from Mumbai in view of cyclonic storm
In view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, currently moving towards west coast, IndiGo has cancelled 17 flights to and from Mumbai for Wednesday. The airline will operate only three flights from the financial capital on 3 June.
- 6E 495 Mumbai- Chandigarh
- 6E 6179 Mumbai - Ranchi
- 6E 5373 Mumbai - Patna
Cyclone Nisarga to make landfall with 110 kmph wind speed by noon, says IMD
The eye of the cyclone Nisarga - an area of calm weather in the center of the storm - is about 65 km as observed through radar, said the weather department.
The cyclonic storm will make landfall near Alibaug, about 100 km from Mumbai, triggering heavy rainfall and wind with speed up to 110 kilometre per hour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.
Eye diameter is about 65 km as observed through radar thus, the diameter has decreased during past one hour indicating intensification of system. Hence wind speed has increased from 85-95 kmph to 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, the IMD tweeted.
Navi Mumbai Police issues advisory asking people to stay indoors from 9 am to 6 pm
In view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga hitting the area of Raigad district of Nisarga at around 12 pm on Wednesday, residents of Navi Mumbai are advised to stay indoors from morning 9 am to 6 pm.
Nearly 1 lakh people evacuated as Mumbai awaits historic storm
At least 100,000 people including coronavirus patients were being moved to safety as India’s west coast braced for a cyclone – the first such storm to threaten Mumbai in more than 70 years.
Authorities in India’s financial capital, which is struggling to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, evacuated nearly 150 virus patients from a recently built field hospital to a facility with a concrete roof as a precautionary measure, officials said on Tuesday.
NDRF teams arrive at Mumbai for cyclone duty
Coastal Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat to witness heavy rains: Harsh Vardhan
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who also heads the ministries of science and technology, and earth sciences, said that cyclone Nisarga was lying centred over east central Arabian Sea about 165 km southwest of Alibag and 215 km south of Mumbai.
Heavy rainfalls likely over Coastal Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat in next few hours, said Vardhan.
Storm is 190 km south-southwest of Mumbai as of 7.30 am: IMD
Cyclone Nisarga is moving towards north Maharashtra coast with a wind speed of 12 kmph, said the India Meterological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.
"It is 140 km south-southwest of Alibag, 190 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 415 km south-southwest of Surat at 7.30 am on Wednesday," IMD tweeted.
Eight trains for Mumbai rescheduled: Central Railways
Considering the impending threat posed by Cyclone Nisarga, which is likely to hit Mumbai on 3 June, the Central Railways has rescheduled eight trains which were supposed to arrive or depart from Maharashttra's capital on Wednesday.
The timings of 02542 LTT-Gorakhpur, 06345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram, 01061 LTT-Darbhanga, 01071 LTT-Varanasi, 01019 CSMT-Bhubaneshwar special trains which were scheduled to leave Mumbai during Wednesday afternoon were changed to night, according to the Central Railways.
Cyclone Nisarga approaching north Maharashtra coast with 13 kmph speed: IMD
Cyclone Nisarga lies 200 km south-southwest of Mumbai: IMD
Ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone 'Nisarga', the IMD said it was approaching north Maharashtra coast with a speed of 13 kmph during past six hours. "It is 155 km south-southwest of Alibag and 200 km south-southwest of Mumbai," said IMD.
