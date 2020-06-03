Cyclone Nisarga LIVE Updates: NDRF says around 40,000 people evacuated from coastal areas, including Mumbai's Versova

Cyclone Nisarga LATEST Updates: As many as 40,000 people have been evacuated to safer places till now from various sea belt locations in Maharashtra, said Anup Shrivastava, Commandant National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Cyclone Nisarga will cross Maharashtra coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, very close to Alibag between 1 pm to 4 pm, said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DGM, IMD, on Wednesday.

While crossing the coast it will have strong winds of 100-120 kmph over Mumbai,Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra, said Mohapatra.

Five airlines will operate a total of 19 flights, including 11 departures and eight arrivals, from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday. Th airlines include Air Asia India, Air India, IndiGo, GoAir and SpiceJet.

Due to the approaching cyclone, passengers have been asked to check with their respective airlines for any changes to the schedule before leaving for the airport.

The IMD warned on Wednesday that the wind speed of cyclone Nisarga was picking up along the coast. Ratnagiri recorded 55 kmph at 8.30 am while the storm moved at a speed of 75 kmph along Konkan coast.

"It will gradually increase becoming 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph in the afternoon during landfall time," said IMD.

The eye of the cyclone Nisarga - an area of calm weather in the center of the storm - is about 65 km as observed through radar, said the IMD.

The cyclonic storm will make landfall near Alibaug, about 100 km from Mumbai, triggering heavy rainfall and wind with speed up to 110 kilometre per hour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

The cyclonic storm will make landfall near Alibaug, about 100 km from Mumbai, triggering heavy rainfall and wind with speed up to 110 kilometre per hour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Eye diameter is about 65 km as observed through radar thus, the diameter has decreased during past one hour indicating intensification of system. Hence wind speed has increased from 85-95 kmph to 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, the IMD tweeted.

Ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone 'Nisarga', the IMD said it was approaching north Maharashtra coast with a speed of 13 kmph during past six hours. "It is 155 km south-southwest of Alibag and 200 km south-southwest of Mumbai," said IMD.

Ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone 'Nisarga' in Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district, Mumbai and its metropolitan areas received rainfall since evening on Tuesday, which intensified later in the night.

"Met updates at 10.30 pm, 2 June. Mumbai and around rainfall since evening. Now its picked up intensity," India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai deputy director general of meteorology KS Hosalikar tweeted.

The IMD has predicted moderate rainfall in most parts of the metropolis and heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over the next 24 hours.

According to IMD, at present, the depression is lying 300 kilometre south-southwest of Alibag, and 350 kilometres south of Mumbai. It is very likely to move north-northeastward and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast.

It will make landfall as a 'severe cyclonic storm' with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kilometres per hour.

NDRF deploys 33 teams in Gujarat and Maharashtra

In a video message, NDRF Director General (DG) SN Pradhan said, "Gujarat and Maharashtra have 11 and 10 teams respectively and they are being deployed in the coastal districts facing the Arabian Sea".

On Gujarat's request, five more teams are being airlifted to the state from Punjab, he said.

Gujarat will have a total of 17 NDRF teams, including two on standby, and neighbouring Maharashtra 16 teams, including six on standby, he said.

"This will constitute a total of 33 teams in the two states," the officer said.

Maharashtra prepares for Cyclone Nisarga

Flight operations in Mumbai were partially hit due to the cyclonic storm approaching the west coast. Vistara put out an advisory saying, flights to/from Mumbai and Goa are likely to be impacted.

"Please visit http://airvistara.com or SMS UK<Flight no.> to 9289228888 to check updated flight status before booking and leaving for the airport," it tweeted.