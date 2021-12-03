Cyclone Jawad: Odisha puts 14 districts on high alert, plans to deploy 266 rescue teams

Authorities have issued guidelines and prohibited fishing activities till 5 December as it prepares for the cyclonic storm that is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the area

Odisha is gearing up to face Cyclone Jawad.

On Friday morning, the India Meteorological Department said in its daily bulletin that the depression over Bay of Bengal is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours, predicting that the storm will hit Odisha's Ganjam on 4 December.

“Depression, lay centered at 2330 hours IST of December 2, 2021, over Bay of Bengal near Lat 12.0 N and Long 87.5 E, about 770 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours,” tweeted the weather agency.

In light of this situation, the Odisha government is taking all steps necessary to prevent adverse effects. On Thursday evening, authorities issued guidelines, which included cancelling the operation of trains and also asking fishermen to stay clear of the sea.

The Odisha government has announced that it has plans to deploy 266 teams including National Disaster Response Force, State Fire Services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) in coastal districts in view of impending cyclonic situation.

While informing about the preparedness for Cyclonic Storm `JAWAD`, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Pradeep Kumar Jena said, "The State Government is well prepared to deal the emerging situation 14 coastal districts have been put on alert and asked to take all necessary steps in view of impending cyclonic storm."

In addition to this, Odisha authorities have prohibited fishing activities within the territorial waters along the entire coastline of Odisha state and Chilika lake by all types of fishing vessels from 3 December to 5 December for safeguarding life and assets of fishermen due to the impending cyclonic storm.

Additionally, the East Coast Railway has cancelled the operation of as many as 95 trains for three days as a precautionary measure in wake of the predictions of a cyclonic storm hitting the coast districts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

According to an official statement, 95 mail and express trains originating from different places and passing through the region have been cancelled from December 2-4.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the preparedness to deal with the situation arising out of the likely formation of Cyclone Jawad and directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated.

As per PMO, the prime minister directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated and to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health, drinking water etc and that they are restored immediately in the event of any disruption.

The Indian Coast Guard and the Navy have also deployed ships and helicopters for relief, search and rescue operations. Air Force and engineer task force units of the Army, with boats and rescue equipment, are on standby for deployment. Surveillance aircraft and helicopters are carrying out aerial surveillance along the coast.

