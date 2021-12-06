Cyclone Jawad: Low pressure area lies over north-west Bay of Bengal, rainfall likely in northeastern states
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tripura and heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Assam and Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram is likely during the next 24 hours, as per IMD
A low-pressure area, that is a remnant of cyclonic storm Jawad, lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts.
The India Meteorological Department informed in a tweet today:
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 6, 2021
The weather agency further informed that under the cyclone's influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tripura and heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Assam and Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram is likely during the next 24 hours.
The NDRF director-general told ANI, "the impact would be less than we had earlier expected and the fact that the cyclone seems to be weakening and not as strong as it was thought it might be."
With input from ANI
