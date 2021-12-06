India

Cyclone Jawad: Low pressure area lies over north-west Bay of Bengal, rainfall likely in northeastern states

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tripura and heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Assam and Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram is likely during the next 24 hours, as per IMD

FP Staff December 06, 2021 16:45:51 IST

A low-pressure area, that is a remnant of cyclonic storm Jawad, lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts.

The India Meteorological Department informed in a tweet today:

The weather agency further informed that under the cyclone's influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tripura and heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Assam and Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram is likely during the next 24 hours.

Earlier on Sunday, the coastal districts of Odisha were soaked as the remnants of cyclone Jawad reached Puri coast in the afternoon before taking a re-curve in north-northeast direction and reaching Paradip.
With the cyclone imminent, the West Bengal government had evacuated around 17,900 people from coastal areas of South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur and opened 48 relief centres in the two districts. The administration has opened 115 multipurpose cyclone shelters and 135 additional temporary relief shelters to deal with any 'emergency-like situation'.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General Atul Karwal on Saturday said the impact of Cyclonic storm 'Jawad' is not as strong as it was expected, and it is weakening.

The NDRF director-general told ANI, "the impact would be less than we had earlier expected and the fact that the cyclone seems to be weakening and not as strong as it was thought it might be."

With input from ANI

Updated Date: December 06, 2021 16:45:51 IST

