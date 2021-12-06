Cyclone Jawad: Low pressure area lies over north-west Bay of Bengal, rainfall likely in northeastern states

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tripura and heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Assam and Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram is likely during the next 24 hours, as per IMD

A low-pressure area, that is a remnant of cyclonic storm Jawad, lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts.

The India Meteorological Department informed in a tweet today:

A Low Pressure Area (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm ‘JAWAD’) lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 6, 2021

The weather agency further informed that under the cyclone's influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tripura and heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Assam and Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram is likely during the next 24 hours.

"Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tripura and heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Assam & Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram during next 24 hours," IMD tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, the coastal districts of Odisha were soaked as the remnants of cyclone Jawad reached Puri coast in the afternoon before taking a re-curve in north-northeast direction and reaching Paradip.

With the cyclone imminent, the West Bengal government had evacuated around 17,900 people from coastal areas of South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur and opened 48 relief centres in the two districts. The administration has opened 115 multipurpose cyclone shelters and 135 additional temporary relief shelters to deal with any 'emergency-like situation'.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General Atul Karwal on Saturday said the impact of Cyclonic storm 'Jawad' is not as strong as it was expected, and it is weakening.

The NDRF director-general told ANI, "the impact would be less than we had earlier expected and the fact that the cyclone seems to be weakening and not as strong as it was thought it might be."

With input from ANI

