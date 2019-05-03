Cyclone Fani: Watch videos as the storm made landfall in Odisha and raged through the east coast

Cyclone Fani LATEST updates: Cyclone Fani closed in on Odisha coast at around 8 am on Friday, with the eye of the storm hitting the landmass at around 10 am. The storm hit India’s eastern coast near Odisha’s Puri, with the area recording a wind speed of 145 kilometres per hour, the India Meteorological Department said.

The landfall resulted in visuals that were as awe-inspiring as they were scary, with heavy rain pummeling the east coast amidst dark skies.

Mritunjay Mohapatra, in-charge of the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department, said the process of landfall is likely to last three hours. According to the latest Met office bulletin, the impact is likely to reduce in a few hours and Cyclone Fani is likely to move towards West Bengal coast.

WATCH videos that depict how Cyclone Fani raged through Odisha and parts of West Bengal:

Heavy rainfall began in Bhubaneswar as soon as Cyclone Fani made landfall near Puri. Video by A Ghose/101Reporters

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee cancelled her political gathering in West Midnapore's Ghatal considering the weather situation due to Cyclone Fani. This meeting was scheduled to start at 12 at Khetrapal. Video by A Ghose/101Reporters

Visuals from Nachuni in Khurda district of Odisha, as Cyclone Fani made landfall. Video by Bibhutu Mohapatro/101Reporters

Fani's impact was felt most in Puri where trees were uprooted due to the strong winds. Video by Atonu Choudhurri/101Reporters

Visuals from Digha as the storm made landfall in neighbouring Odisha. Video by SS Parveen/101Reporters

