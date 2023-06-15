Cyclone Biparjoy: Wind speed to decrease by midnight, says MET director

MET Director Manorama Mohanty said on Thursday that Cyclone Biparjoy is about 50 km away from Gujarat’s Jakhau port. She added that the cyclone has started entering the Gujarat coast and by midnight its speed might decrease.

“Currently, the wind speed is between 115 to 125 per km hour, it can also go up to 140 km per hour. By midnight, wind speed might decrease,” she told ANI.

She added, “The cyclone will cross the sea and be inland by midnight… The wind speed has now about to reach its maximum, 125 kmph.”

National Disaster Response Force’s (NDRF) Inspector General Narendra Singh Bundela said that the IMD estimates that Cyclone Biparjoy will turn into a depression by tomorrow 12 pm.

“The IMD has predicted that it (Cyclone Biparjoy) will turn into a depression by 12 pm tomorrow (June 16), and its speed will decrease to less than 40 km/hour. There is a possibility of minimal damage,” he said.

The diameter of the eye of the cyclone is about 50 km.

With the landfall hitting the west coast, wind speeds across Gujarat intensified. IMD said that the period till midnight is very crucial.

Speaking to ANI, Vikram Varu, Mamlatdar (gazetted officer of the State Government) said, “The control room is working round the clock. Extra employees have also been deputed there. More than 25 complaints were received at the control room today but they were about the uprooting of trees, power cuts and damage to sheds of ‘kachcha’ houses. But no lives lost so far.”

