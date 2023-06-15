Cyclone Biparjoy to turn into a depression by tomorrow: NDRF

National Disaster Response Force’s (NDRF) Inspector General Narendra Singh Bundela said that the IMD estimates that Cyclone Biparjoy will turn into a depression by tomorrow 12 pm.

“The IMD has predicted that it (Cyclone Biparjoy) will turn into a depression by 12 pm tomorrow (June 16), and its speed will decrease to less than 40 km/hour. There is a possibility of minimal damage,” he said.

The diameter of the eye of the cyclone is about 50 km.

With the landfall hitting the west coast, wind speeds across Gujarat intensified. IMD said that the period till midnight is very crucial.

An official said, “Once the eyewall reaches the land, there will be heavy rainfall and strong winds followed by a sudden lull.”

According to NDRF, the cyclone was designated ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’ at the time of the landfall but will likely convert to ‘Severe Cyclonic Storm’ soon.

Wind speed was highest in Nalia ahead of Jakahu Port at 95 kmph.

Speaking to ANI, Vikram Varu, Mamlatdar (gazetted officer of the State Government) said, “The control room is working round the clock. Extra employees have also been deputed there. More than 25 complaints were received at the control room today but they were about the uprooting of trees, power cuts and damage to sheds of ‘kachcha’ houses. But no lives lost so far.”

Section 144 has been imposed in Gujarat to prevent people from coming out of their homes during the landfall process.

