Cyclone Biparjoy: No loss of death after landfall in Gujarat, says NDRF

NDRF Director General Atul Karwal on Friday claimed that no deaths have been recorded in Gujarat after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall yesterday evening.

He, however, clarified that two people had died before landfall but there was no loss of lives after landfall.

“Twenty-four animals have died and 23 people have been injured. Electricity supply has been interrupted in about a thousand villages. 800 trees have fallen. It is not raining heavily anywhere except Rajkot,” Karwal said at a press conference in New Delhi.

Currently, a weak Cyclone Biparjoy is heading toward southern Rajasthan where heavy rain has been predicted.

“Strong winds accompanied by heavy rains are blowing at Mundra, Mandvi, Naliya, and Jakhau. Police are deployed everywhere and are stationed all over the district so that they can reach wherever there is a need. No casualties have been reported so far. We appeal to the people to come out of their houses only after the cyclone has completely calmed down,” Bhuj Superintendant of Police Karan Singh Vaghela said.

#WATCH | Delhi:…” #CycloneBiporjoy has moved north-eastwards…and it is now located near Dholavira in Kachchh district of Gujarat. The intensity of the cyclone has slightly reduced, now it is a cyclone storm with windspeed of 80-90 km per hour…”: Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, DG,… pic.twitter.com/K2XSa2izeW — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

The NDRF DG added, “According to State Government estimates around 20 lakh people were under the impact of the cyclone and more than 1 lakh people were evacuated from the critical areas, which was a good step of mitigation, and is probably why we got through the landfall with no human deaths. The two lives lost beforehand, the loss is unfortunate, however, the casualties were effectively minimised.”

Talking about preparations in Rajasthan, he said, “Our primary effort will be to restore normalcy at the earliest. Also to ensure that in the ensuing rainfall in the forecasted areas, we are able to rescue people if they get caught up in any flooding.”

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.