India

Cyclone Biparjoy: No loss of death after landfall in Gujarat, says NDRF

Currently, a weak Cyclone Biparjoy is heading toward southern Rajasthan where heavy rain has been predicted

FP Staff June 16, 2023 17:40:45 IST
Cyclone Biparjoy: No loss of death after landfall in Gujarat, says NDRF

Atul Karwal, Director General of NDRF

NDRF Director General Atul Karwal on Friday claimed that no deaths have been recorded in Gujarat after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall yesterday evening.

He, however, clarified that two people had died before landfall but there was no loss of lives after landfall.

“Twenty-four animals have died and 23 people have been injured. Electricity supply has been interrupted in about a thousand villages. 800 trees have fallen. It is not raining heavily anywhere except Rajkot,” Karwal said at a press conference in New Delhi.

Related Articles

Cyclone

Cyclone Biparjoy: IAF on standby with relief assets

Cyclone

Cyclone Biparjoy: Wind speed to decrease by midnight, says MET director

Currently, a weak Cyclone Biparjoy is heading toward southern Rajasthan where heavy rain has been predicted.

“Strong winds accompanied by heavy rains are blowing at Mundra, Mandvi, Naliya, and Jakhau. Police are deployed everywhere and are stationed all over the district so that they can reach wherever there is a need. No casualties have been reported so far. We appeal to the people to come out of their houses only after the cyclone has completely calmed down,” Bhuj Superintendant of Police Karan Singh Vaghela said.

The NDRF DG added, “According to State Government estimates around 20 lakh people were under the impact of the cyclone and more than 1 lakh people were evacuated from the critical areas, which was a good step of mitigation, and is probably why we got through the landfall with no human deaths. The two lives lost beforehand, the loss is unfortunate, however, the casualties were effectively minimised.”

Talking about preparations in Rajasthan, he said, “Our primary effort will be to restore normalcy at the earliest. Also to ensure that in the ensuing rainfall in the forecasted areas, we are able to rescue people if they get caught up in any flooding.”

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 16, 2023 17:40:45 IST

TAGS:

also read

Watch: 'Nerve-racking' rescue op by Indian Coast Guard as Cyclone 'Biparjoy' approaches
India

Watch: 'Nerve-racking' rescue op by Indian Coast Guard as Cyclone 'Biparjoy' approaches

The overnight operation was started yesterday by the Indian Coast Guard, but it was interrupted at night due to bad weather conditions. 26 workers were rescued yesterday, while the remaining 24 workers were rescued on Tuesday

Why Cyclone Biparjoy, likely to become longest cyclone in Arabian Sea, is so deadly
India

Why Cyclone Biparjoy, likely to become longest cyclone in Arabian Sea, is so deadly

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall along the Saurashtra-Kutch coasts on 15 June. The IMD has warned that it could cause massive damage as the storm comes with a wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph

Cyclone Biparjoy: Dwarkadhish temple to remain shut on Thursday
India

Cyclone Biparjoy: Dwarkadhish temple to remain shut on Thursday

In view of the expected landfall of cyclone Biparjoy near Jakhau port in Gujarat's Kutch on Thursday, the local administration in the region has decided to keep the world-famous Dwarkadhis temple Devbhumi Dwarka district shut for devotees