Cyclone Biparjoy: Landfall begins in Saurashtra and Kutch

FP Staff June 15, 2023 18:42:56 IST
People watch as waves hit Mandvi Beach before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy in the western state of Gujarat, India. Reuters

Cyclone Biparjoy has made landfall in Gujarat’s Saurashtra. According to a press briefing by IMD, the Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat will have the most effect.

The diameter of the eye of the cyclone is about 50 km.

With the landfall hitting the west coast, wind speeds across Gujarat intensified. IMD said that the period till midnight is very crucial.

An official said, “Once the eyewall reaches the land, there will be heavy rainfall and strong winds followed by a sudden lull.”

Section 144 has been imposed in Gujarat to prevent people from coming out of their homes during the landfall process.

It is the fourth most dangerous cyclone that India has witnessed in years.

Several trees were uprooted in Gujarat’s Dwarka district as the power cyclone made landfall.

 

Earlier today, Inspector General AK Harbola, Commander, Indian Coast Guard, Region (North West) said, “We are expecting landfall to take place between 1800 and 2000 hours (6pm to 8pm). Anticipating the situation after that, we have kept around 15 ships and 7 aircraft on standby. We have also kept 4 special Dornier and 3 helicopters at Coast Guard Station in Daman. We will deploy them if necessary.”

Meanwhile, six NDRF teams evacuated over 72 civilians from Dwarka’s Rupen Bandar, a low-lying area and shifted them to NDH School in Dwarka.

Authorities have taken necessary precautions near Gujarat’s Kutch district. The state administration has relocated nearly one lakh people who live near the coast and deployed disaster management units for rescue and relief efforts.

The Indian Meteorological Department has said that the cyclone will continue till midnight.

Earlier today, parts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region experienced heavy rainfall ahead of the landfall while the cyclone in the Arabian Sea barreled towards the Gujarat coast, according to the Met Department.

IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that wind speed can go up to 175 kmph and can cause “structural and large-scale damage, including the uprooting of trees and electricity poles.”

Visuals from Mandvi Beach in Kutch showed high waves and gusty winds ahead of the landfall.

In view of the expected landfall of cyclone Biparjoy near Jakhau port in Gujarat’s Kutch on Thursday, the local administration in the region has decided to keep the world-famous Dwarkadhis temple Devbhumi Dwarka district shut for devotees.

Sub Divisional Magistrate of Dwarka and administrator of the Dwarkadhish temple trust, Parth Talsania, said the temple will remain shut for devotees and visitors on Thursday.

This is a developing story. More updates to follow soon. 

Updated Date: June 15, 2023 19:20:27 IST

