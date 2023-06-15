Cyclone Biparjoy: IAF on standby with relief assets

The Indian Air Force said that it is on standby with assets for possible relief and rescue operations that would follow Cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall.

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat’s Saurashtra. According to a press briefing by IMD, the Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat will have the most effect.

The diameter of the eye of the cyclone is about 50 km.

With the landfall hitting the west coast, wind speeds across Gujarat intensified. IMD said that the period till midnight is very crucial.

“IAF assets in operational readiness for relief and rescue operations that would follow the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy. IAF is committed to assisting fellow citizens to tackle contingencies that arise due to the cyclone,” the IAF tweeted earlier in the day.