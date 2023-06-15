Cyclone Biparjoy: IAF on standby with relief assets
MET Director Manorama Mohanty said on Thursday that Cyclone Biparjoy is about 50 km away from Gujarat’s Jakhau port. She added that the cyclone has started entering the Gujarat coast and by midnight its speed might decrease
The Indian Air Force said that it is on standby with assets for possible relief and rescue operations that would follow Cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall.
Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat’s Saurashtra. According to a press briefing by IMD, the Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat will have the most effect.
The diameter of the eye of the cyclone is about 50 km.
With the landfall hitting the west coast, wind speeds across Gujarat intensified. IMD said that the period till midnight is very crucial.
“IAF assets in operational readiness for relief and rescue operations that would follow the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy. IAF is committed to assisting fellow citizens to tackle contingencies that arise due to the cyclone,” the IAF tweeted earlier in the day.
“Currently, the wind speed is between 115 to 125 per km hour, it can also go up to 140 km per hour. By midnight, wind speed might decrease,” she told ANI.
She added, “The cyclone will cross the sea and be inland by midnight… The wind speed has now about to reach its maximum, 125 kmph.”
National Disaster Response Force’s (NDRF) Inspector General Narendra Singh Bundela said that the IMD estimates that Cyclone Biparjoy will turn into a depression by tomorrow 12 pm.
“The IMD has predicted that it (Cyclone Biparjoy) will turn into a depression by 12 pm tomorrow (June 16), and its speed will decrease to less than 40 km/hour. There is a possibility of minimal damage,” he said.
The IAF’s South Western Air Command further said in a tweet that it was closely working with the Gujarat government and the civil administration of
Kutch and Saurashtra regions.
With inputs from PTI
