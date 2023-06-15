Cyclone Biparjoy: High tide expected in Mumbai at 10:29 am today

Coastal belt of Maharashtra, including Mumbai is expected to witness high tide at 10:29 am on Thursday. Rough sea waves were seen at the Gateway of India barely hours ahead of cyclone Biparjoy landfall in Gujarat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that coastal areas in Mumbai will see a high tide at 10:29 am today.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Visuals from Marine Lines in Mumbai as #CycloneBiparjoy is excepted to make landfall in Gujarat. High tide is expected in Mumbai at 10.29 am. pic.twitter.com/drYQP8HOQm — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

'Biparjoy' is a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with damaging potential, Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD, said, adding that 2-3 metre high tidal waves are expected in Kachchh and extremely heavy rainfall with high windspeed expected in Porbandar and Dwarka districts.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rough seas at Gateway of India as #CycloneBiparjoy is excepted to make landfall in Gujarat. High tide is expected in Mumbai at 10.29 am. pic.twitter.com/94JLND5Awr — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

When will Cyclone Biparjoy make landfall?

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall between 4-5 pm on 15 June.

Amit Arora, Collector Kachchh, Gujarat said that 46,000 people have been evacuated and shifted to shelter homes. Six NDRF, three RPF teams, two SDRF teams and eight columns of Army on standby.

More than 20,000 animals have been taken to safer places. Adequate amount of food ration available at all shelter homes. 50 teams ready for road clearance, Arora said.

Meanwhile, the IMD said that Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by evening of June 15.

The severe cyclonic storm has led to heavy rainfall and intense tidal waves in several parts of India especially, Gujarat and Mumbai.

On Wednesday, IMD has issued a red alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts. The authorities are expecting Biparjoy's damages to be limited to roads, light poles and kutcha houses.

Cyclone Biparjoy less than 200 kms away from Gujarat coast

The IMD earlier on Thursday said that Cyclone Biparjoy is less than 200 kilometres from the Gujarat coast. The cyclone will make a landfall along with the anticipated heavy rain and storm surge, the weather department added.

As per the IMD, Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near Jakhau port as a “very severe cyclonic storm” with maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour.

The IMD said that the intensity of rainfall will increase as the powerful weather system approaches the coast, with isolated places in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall.

