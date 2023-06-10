Cyclone 'Biparjoy': Coast Guard urges fishermen to avoid going out to sea

In light of the impending severe cyclonic storm “Biparjoy,” Indian Coast Guard units are routinely issuing advisories to the fishing community via ships, aircraft, and radar stations.

The Gujarat Information Department reported on Saturday that the Indian Coast Guard Region-North West has started outreach to advise the fishing community, mariners, and stakeholders of Gujarat, Daman, and Diu to take necessary precautions and safety measures as “Biparjoy” assumes menacing proportions and develops into a severe cyclonic storm.

The Indian Coast Guard has been holding routine community engagements with fishermen and taking necessary safeguards as the tropical cyclone intensified over the Arabian Sea during the past week. Locals had already been warned against going offshore to fish.

Meanwhile, the “very severe cyclonic storm,” “Biparjoy,” is expected to get worse over the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

“VSCS BIPARJOY lay centred at 1130IST of today, near latitude 16.8N and longitude 67.4E, about 700 km WNW of Goa, 620 km WSW of Mumbai, 590 km SSW of Porbandar and 900 km S of Karachi. To intensify further and move NNE-wards during next 24 hours,” the IMD said in a tweet.

(With agency inputs)

