Cyclone Asani to intensify into deep depression during next 24 hours, says IMD
The Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard are on stand by and Central ministries are ready with assistance if required, said ministry of home affairs
Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands: The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said Cyclone Asani is likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours.
In a tweet today by the weather agency, it read, "At 1130 hours IST of today, Depression over southeast of Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea lay centred near 10.4°N/92.8°E, about 140 km north of Car Nicobar, 140 km south of Port Blair. To move nearly northwards along and off A & N Islands, intensify into a Deep Depression during next 24 hours."
At 1130 hrs IST of today, D over southeast BOB and adjoining south Andaman Sea lay centered near 10.4°N/92.8°E, about 140 km north of Car Nicobar ,140 km south of Port https://t.co/kPvyqOuD7u move nearly northwards along & off A & N Islands,intensify into a DD during next 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/gi8dpga2gn
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 20, 2022
Indian Coast Guard ships have been shepherding the fishermen out at sea and issuing weather warnings on Sunday afternoon ahead of the upcoming Cyclone Asani.
IMD today informed that the low-pressure area in South East of the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by 21 March.
Andaman and Nicobar administration is ready with sufficient stocks of emergency supplies and measures to protect population and restoration of infrastructure, the ministry informed.
Further, fishing, tourism and shipping activities have been stopped. Fishermen have been advised to return from sea.
Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard are on stand by. Central ministries are ready with assistance if required, ministry of home affairs stated.
The Union home secretary has directed Central ministries and agencies to keep regular watch and be in touch with Andaman and Nicobar Administration, the official said.
This year's first cyclone is set to develop in the Bay of Bengal around 21 March, the IMD notified.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
No BCCI official spoke to curator Taposh Chatterjee before England Test in Chennai, says Board official
It is understood that Chatterjee was asked not to water and roll the pitch so that Chennai heat will enable it to crack up and the ball would start turning square from the first day.
Infighting in ruling coalition gives Imran-led Pakistan govt sleepless nights over no trust vote
In the 342-member National Assembly, the Opposition needs the support of 172 members to oust Prime Minister Khan
How I Met Your Father review: HIMYM reboot is an unnecessary, gibberish detour from a better story
How I Met Your Father is so meanderingly passé and half-hearted, it might as well be called 'How I Almost Never Told You This Needless Story'