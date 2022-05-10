Cyclone Asani: Fishermen out in sea despite warning narrowly escape as boats capsize off Odisha’s Ganjam coast; WATCH

Fishermen from Sanaryapalli, Bada Aryapalli and Golabandha areas were returning to the coast in their six fishing vessels. However, the boats sank after being caught in the rough sea conditions at Aryapalli

Cyclone Asani is gradually moving closer to Odisha coast and to avoid any untoward incident, fishermen out at sea are advised to return to coast. Amid this, a group of 60 fishermen had a narrow escape on Tuesday after their boats capsized in the turbulent sea at Aryapalli near Chatrapur in Ganjam district.

All the fishermen managed to swim to the shore, and no loss of lives were reported.

In the video, which has now gone viral, a boat in which the fishermen were on board turned upside down due to severe cyclonic storm and strong waves. Initially they tried to speed up the boat but the wind and water, in full force, superseded their effort to reach the shore with ease.

#WATCH | Odisha: A group of fishermen had a narrow escape, as their boat capsized in the turbulent sea at Aryapalli near Chatrapur in Ganjam district. All the fishermen managed to swim to the shore, and no loss of lives reported. #CycloneAsani pic.twitter.com/ZH3ryOlHvR — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

Reports said the fishermen who hailed from Sanaryapalli, Bada Aryapalli and Golabandha areas were returning to the coast in their six fishing vessels. However, the boats sank after being caught in the rough sea conditions at Aryapalli.

They had to battle their way to the shore as they swam for nearly an hour amid strong winds. All the fishing boats, their catch (fishes) and fishing nets were washed away in the turbulent water.

Reports stated that the fishermen had ventured into the sea despite warning issued by the weather office in the wake of the severe cyclonic storm Asani. The fishermen, however, claim that they had gone for fishing into the sea before the warning was issued.

Cyclone Asani, on Tuesday, was raging over the Bay of Bengal, about 300 km southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, packing wind speed of 105 km per hour amidst indication of a gradual weakening later in the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that there is a possibility of cyclonic storm Asani to not make landfall on Andhra Pradesh coast and is likely to weaken into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours.

By Tuesday night, the cyclone was expected to inch closer to north Andhra Pradesh coast and then re-curve to move parallel to north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast after which it was likely to gradually lose steam, the weather office said.

There has been forecast of heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Odisha from Tuesday evening.

