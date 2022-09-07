Aditya Deori, in charge at the Geeta Nagar police station said the victim had an account at HDFC Bank’s Zoo Road Tiniali branch where Choudhary was employed previously. She withdrew around Rs 1.75 lakh

Guwahati: A deputy bank manager of Axis bank in Assam was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly siphoning money from bank accounts of people using cloned ATM cards. She was stealing from the customers of her previous employer HDFC Bank, police said.

The accused Iftikon Haque Choudhury, a deputy manager of Axis Bank’s Bhetapara branch in the Assam was previously working for the HDFC Bank. She is a native of Mangaldai in Assam’s Darrang district.

The fraud came into light after Jyoti Krishna Das, a resident of Geeta nagar police station area filed a complaint on June 27, alleging unauthorized transaction of Rs 1.75 Lakh from her bank account. The transaction was done using an ATM card which the victim had on her already. She suspected someone from the bank for the crime.

Police checked the ATM booth from where the transaction was done, they reportedly got some clue from there and later the dots connected itself.

Aditya Deori, in charge at the Geeta Nagar police station told reporters that the victim had an account at HDFC Bank’s Zoo Road Tiniali branch where Choudhary was employed previously. She withdrew around Rs 1.75 lakh from the victim’s account.

Further investigation led to the arrest of the accused from her rented house at Nayanpur in Guwahati.

During a search, police seized six new ATM packs and one cheque book of Axis Bank, six cheque books and one new welcome kit and 10 ATMs of HDFC Bank and two mobile phones and one PAN card.

A detailed investigation on her modus operandi is underway, Deori added saying she is being suspected of stealing over Rs 1Cr so far.

(with inputs from agencies)

