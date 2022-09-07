Cyber Fraud: Bank manager in Guwahati cloned customers' ATM cards, arrested for stealing
Aditya Deori, in charge at the Geeta Nagar police station said the victim had an account at HDFC Bank’s Zoo Road Tiniali branch where Choudhary was employed previously. She withdrew around Rs 1.75 lakh
Guwahati: A deputy bank manager of Axis bank in Assam was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly siphoning money from bank accounts of people using cloned ATM cards. She was stealing from the customers of her previous employer HDFC Bank, police said.
The accused Iftikon Haque Choudhury, a deputy manager of Axis Bank’s Bhetapara branch in the Assam was previously working for the HDFC Bank. She is a native of Mangaldai in Assam’s Darrang district.
The fraud came into light after Jyoti Krishna Das, a resident of Geeta nagar police station area filed a complaint on June 27, alleging unauthorized transaction of Rs 1.75 Lakh from her bank account. The transaction was done using an ATM card which the victim had on her already. She suspected someone from the bank for the crime.
Police checked the ATM booth from where the transaction was done, they reportedly got some clue from there and later the dots connected itself.
Aditya Deori, in charge at the Geeta Nagar police station told reporters that the victim had an account at HDFC Bank’s Zoo Road Tiniali branch where Choudhary was employed previously. She withdrew around Rs 1.75 lakh from the victim’s account.
Further investigation led to the arrest of the accused from her rented house at Nayanpur in Guwahati.
During a search, police seized six new ATM packs and one cheque book of Axis Bank, six cheque books and one new welcome kit and 10 ATMs of HDFC Bank and two mobile phones and one PAN card.
A detailed investigation on her modus operandi is underway, Deori added saying she is being suspected of stealing over Rs 1Cr so far.
(with inputs from agencies)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Assam: Army Jawan slits throat of wife, daughter in camp, arrested
The jawan was found at a temple near his quarter in an incoherent state, from where he was arrested, police said adding that he confessed to slitting the throats of the two one after the other using a hand saw
Nigerian national, wife arrested in Delhi for duping Odisha man after befriending him on social media
Emmanuel Namani (35) and Suchim Tikhir (32) were apprehended by the cyber wing of Balasore Police on Saturday. The duo is part of a gang, another member of which - Samson Emeke Alika (39) from Nigeria - was held from the national capital on 6 August
Delhi: Cyber crime rates increased over 100% during 2020-21
According to the National Crime Records Bureau data for the year 2021, most of these cases involved online fraud, online harassment, publication of explicit content