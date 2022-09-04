Custodial Death: 19-year-old robbery suspect dies during police questioning, five MP cops sacked

The death of Arjun Singare, who hailed from tribal town named Manpur, caused a huge uproar among tribal people who staged protest for many hours and also blocked the Agra-Bombay highway. They alleged that he died of police cruelty

Mhow (MP): As many as five Madhya Pradesh policemen were suspended after a 19-year-old loot suspect died in custody at Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow town, officials informed on Sunday.

The death of Arjun Singare, who hailed from tribal town named Manpur, caused a huge uproar among tribal people who staged protest for many hours and also blocked the Agra-Bombay highway. They alleged that he died of police cruelty.

Singare was arrested in connection with a loot here on Friday. During interrogation the next day, his health deteriorated and he was rushed to a nearby health centre where he died, an official said.

The deceased man’s kin and members of Jai Adivasi Yuva Sangathan (JAYS) reached the police station to protest against the incident that took place on Saturday.

Following the highway protest, five personnel, including sub-inspector Kamal Uike, assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) Dinesh Verma and Nirbhay Singh and two constables, were suspended, Indore rural superintendent of police Bhagwat Singh Virde said.

Singare was allegedly involved in several serious crimes such as loot, dacoity and theft, he said.

A judicial inquiry has been initiated into the incident, he said, adding that the suspended policemen have been attached to the police lines.

Though, Uttar Pradesh has reported the highest number of custodial deaths among all states and Union Territories in the last two years, MP police is not far behind.

In 2020-’21, Uttar Pradesh recorded 451 custodial deaths, while the number rose to 501 in 2021-’22. Madhya Pradesh recorded 163 in 2020-21 and it rose to 201 the next year.

The total number of custodial deaths in India increased from 1,940 in 2020-’21 to 2,544 in 2021-’22, according to government data.

