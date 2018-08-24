Curfew in Rajasthan's Malpura town day after clashes erupted between Kanwariyas and locals

A curfew was imposed in Malpura area in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Friday as fresh violence erupted a day after locals pelted stones at the Kanwariyas.

"An unruly mob on Friday gathered in the town and torched a shop. We dispersed them and a curfew was imposed," said additional SP Goverdhan Sekaria.

Members of a minority community had attacked the Kanwariyas while they were passing through a Muslim-dominated area in Malpura on Thursday. The incident led to tension in the area following which Section 144 of CrPC, which prohibits the gathering of crowds, was imposed.

On Thursday, in a clash between Kanwariyas and local people in the district, stones were hurled and a vehicle set on fire during the incident. The Kanwariyas were passing through a Muslim-dominated area in Malpura when some miscreants hurled stones on them, Sekaria said.

Fifteen pilgrims were injured, he said. An SUV was then torched, station house officer at Malpura Navnit said.

“The yatris had an altercation with local residents following which some miscreants resorted to violence,” said IGP Ajmer range, Biju George Joseph, according to a report by The Indian Express.

With inputs from PTI