15 pilgrims injured, vehicles set ablaze as Kanwariyas clash with locals of Rajasthan's Tonk

Jaipur: Stones were hurled and a vehicle set on fire on Thursday in a clash between kanwariyas and local people in Rajasthan's Tonk district, injuring 15 pilgrims, police said.

The kanwariyas were passing through a Muslim-dominated area in Malpura when some miscreants hurled stones on them, Additional Superintendent of Police Goverdhan Sekaria said.

Fifteen pilgrims were injured, he said.

An SUV was then torched, Station House Officer at Malpura Navnit said.

He said section 144 of CrPC, which prohibits gathering of crowds, was imposed in the area.

He said the situation in the town is tense but under control. Additional police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, he added.