CUET 2022: NTA defers registration date to 6 April, check steps to apply here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has delayed the commencement of application process for the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) to 6 April. The process was earlier scheduled to start on 2 April. Interested students can now apply online at the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in from 6 April to 6 May.

Here is the official notification from NTA.

The CUET will be held for admission to undergraduate programmes in central universities for the academic session 2022-23. The computer-based test that will be held in 13 languages- English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi, Assamese, and Urdu.

The test areas will be benchmarked at the level of Class 12 only, according to the NTA.

Steps to apply for CUCET 2022:

Visit the CUET official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the ‘Apply Online’ option to register at the CUET portal

Enter details such as your name, program applied for, valid e-mail id, mobile number and verification code displayed on the screen

Once the details are submitted, the CUET login id and password will be generated an sent to your registered email address and mobile number

Login using your registration details and fill up the CUCET 2022 application form

Scan and upload a recent passport-sized photograph and signature in the prescribed format

Select your preferred examination centres

Now, enter the university and programme details into your CUET application

Pay the CUET application fee and submit the form

Keep a copy of your completed CUET application for future use

Examination pattern for the exam

Section IA- This section will be offered in 13 Languages. Students need to pick any one language and attempt 40 of the 50 questions including reading comprehension.

Section IB – The type of questions in this section are similar to Section IA. Students can choose to give the paper in any one of 20 languages mentioned in the notification.

Section II – 27 Domain specific subjects will be offered under this Section. Applicants can choose a maximum of six Domains, as desired by their chosen university. The section will consist of MCQs based on the Class 12 NCERT Syllabus.

Section III General Test- The paper will be for any such undergraduate programme/ programmes where a General Test is being used for admission. Aspirants need to answer 60 questions out of 75. The General Test section will consist of MCQs testing students on General Knowledge, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability and Current Affairs and so on.

