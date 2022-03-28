CUET 2022: Application window opens from 2 April, notification available at nta.ac.in

The online application process will get underway from 2 April onwards. The last date for the applicants to apply for CUET 2022 is 30 April.

The National Testing Academy (NTA) has released the official notification of the Common University Entrance Test 2022 (CUET) for UG admission in various central universities across the country. The detailed notification is available at NTA's official website, nta.ac.in.

The online application process will get underway from 2 April onwards. The last date for the applicants to apply for CUET 2022 is 30 April.

Students can apply from the link given here.

NTA will conduct the CUET 2022 in Computer Based Test mode with objective type multiple-choice questions. CUET will provide a single-window opportunity for the aspirants seeking admissions to various central universities. Students who wish to appear for the test may refer to the information bulletin of the central universities for admission. Candidates are advised to go through the required eligibility criteria before selecting the options from UG programs being offered by the selected university.

The entrance test will consist of four different stages - Section IA, Section IB, Section II, and Section III. It will be conducted in 13 different languages including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia, and English by the National Testing Academy. There are also 19 different language subjects available in Section IB including French, Spanish, German, Nepali, Persian, Italian, Arabic, Sindhi, Sanskrit, Kashmiri, Konkani, Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Manipuri, Santhali, Tibetan, Japanese, Russian, Chinese.

Questions from the domain-specific subjects will be based on the NCERT Class XII syllabus. The aspirants will have to attempt 40 questions out of 50 in 45 minutes in each domain-specific test. There will be 27 specific subjects offered and students can choose up to a maximum of six domains. There will also be a section for the general test. Candidates can opt for this section for any undergraduate programme where it is necessary. The questions will be based on general knowledge, current affairs, numeric ability, and quantitative reasoning.

NTA has not announced the date for the entrance exam yet. The students are advised to follow the official website of NTA for further updates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.