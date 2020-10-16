CUCET 2020 result, scorecard likely to be released tomorrow at cucetexam.in; here's how to check score

Candidates who qualify the entrance exam will have to appear for counselling round. The dates of counselling process will be uploaded on the websites of the participating university

CUCET 2020 result will be declared by Central University of Rajasthan on Saturday, 17 October. Once released, students who have appeared for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2020 for admission in undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses can check their score and qualifying status at cucetexam.in.

According to a report by Careers 360, the CUCET 2020 result will be released for candidates who appeared for the exam between 18 and 20 September.

The result will be declared in form of a scorecard, mentioning total score and qualifying marks. The University will also release the CUCET 2020 merit list based on the candidates' performance.

Aafter the result is declared, the participating universities will release the cut-off marks for various courses offered by them.

Steps to check CUCET 2020 result:

Once declared, candidates will have to visit the official website -cucetexam.in and under Important Notice tab, click on the link that mentions CUCET 2020 result declared. On a new page enter your credentials to log in. The result will appear on the page, check carefully before saving and taking a printout.

The CUCET 2020 final answer key was released on 1 October. For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded one mark and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

CUCET is conducted for admission to integrated/undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and research programmes to 14 central and four state universities across India.