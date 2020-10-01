CUCET 2020 final answer keys for undergraduate courses released at cucetexam.in; results expected soon, says report
Students can match their responses with the final answer keys and estimate their score. For each correct answer, they will be awarded one mark.
The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2020 final answer keys for undergraduate courses have been released by the Central University of Rajasthan on its website - cucetexam.in.
The CUCET 2020 was conducted in pen-and-paper mode from 18 to 20 September. The provisional answer keys were released on 21 September and candidates were given time till 24 September to raise objections.
The date on the announcement of CUCET 2020 results has not been declared yet, however, the university is expected to release the results anytime soon, The Indian Express reported. Students can match their responses with the final answer keys and estimate their score. For each correct answer, they will be awarded one mark. There is a negative marking of 0.25 for every wrong answer.
Steps to check and download CUCET 2020 final answer keys:
Step 1: Log on to the official website of Common Universities Common Entrance Test - cucetexam.in.
Step 2: On the left-hand side on the homepage, tap on the link that reads, “Click to view final answer key”.
Step 3: Key in your exam roll number and date of birth.
Step 4: Tap on the Login button.
Step 5: Your CUCET answer key 2020 for UG courses will appear on the page. Save and take a print out.
Here is the direct link to check the answer key
The final answer keys for the PG and RP courses are expected to be released by the Central University of Rajasthan on 2 October, a report in The Times of India said.
CUCET is held every year for admission to integrated/undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and research programmes to 14 central and four state universities across India. After the CUCET results are announced, the universities will release counselling and admission schedule and the merit list.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
UPPSC RO, ARO prelims 2020: Answer key released at uppsc.up.nic.in; candidates can file objections till 28 September
UPPSC RO, ARO prelims | Candidates who have any objections against wrong keys will have to download the prescribed format given in the official notice
AP EAMCET 2020 answer key released at sche.ap.gov.in; students can raise objections till 28 Sept
The examination conducting body has also mailed out question paper, responses submitted and preliminary answer key to all the candidates on the email address provided by them at the time of registration
NEET UG 2020: NTA releases answer key for medical entrance exam at ntaneet.nic.in, results likely by 12 Oct
The NTA, in its notification, said that the advanced answer keys for all the sets including E1 to E6, f1 to F6, G1 to G6, and H1 to H6 have been released