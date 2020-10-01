CUCET 2020 final answer keys for undergraduate courses released at cucetexam.in; results expected soon, says report

Students can match their responses with the final answer keys and estimate their score. For each correct answer, they will be awarded one mark.

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2020 final answer keys for undergraduate courses have been released by the Central University of Rajasthan on its website - cucetexam.in.

The CUCET 2020 was conducted in pen-and-paper mode from 18 to 20 September. The provisional answer keys were released on 21 September and candidates were given time till 24 September to raise objections.

The date on the announcement of CUCET 2020 results has not been declared yet, however, the university is expected to release the results anytime soon, The Indian Express reported. Students can match their responses with the final answer keys and estimate their score. For each correct answer, they will be awarded one mark. There is a negative marking of 0.25 for every wrong answer.

Steps to check and download CUCET 2020 final answer keys:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Common Universities Common Entrance Test - cucetexam.in.

Step 2: On the left-hand side on the homepage, tap on the link that reads, “Click to view final answer key”.

Step 3: Key in your exam roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Tap on the Login button.

Step 5: Your CUCET answer key 2020 for UG courses will appear on the page. Save and take a print out.

Here is the direct link to check the answer key

The final answer keys for the PG and RP courses are expected to be released by the Central University of Rajasthan on 2 October, a report in The Times of India said.

CUCET is held every year for admission to integrated/undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and research programmes to 14 central and four state universities across India. After the CUCET results are announced, the universities will release counselling and admission schedule and the merit list.