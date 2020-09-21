CUCET 2020 answer key released at cucetexam.in; deadline to raise objections is 24 September

The entrance examination is conducted for admission to integrated/undergraduate, postgraduate and research programmes to 14 central and four state universities

The Central University of Rajasthan on Monday released the CUCET 2020 provisional answer key on its official website cucetexam.in. Candidates can download and check the answer keys using their login credentials.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key till 24 September. They will be required to upload necessary documents proving their claims. The final answer key will be released on 30 September.

Steps to check the provisional answer key:

Step 1: Go to website - cucetexam.in.

Step 2: On the left hand side of the homepage, tap on the link ‘Click to download answer key.’

Step 3: Key in your CUCET 2020 roll number and date of birth and press the login button.

Step 4: The CUCET provisional answer key will appear on screen. Save and take a print out.

Here's the direct link to check the answer

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2020 was conducted from 18 to 20 September.

The exam was originally scheduled in March but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown imposed by the central government, according a report in NDTV.

The exam was conducted in pen-and-paper mode. Candidates were asked to abide by the health guidelines and were asked to wear face mask and maintain social distance.

The entrance examination is conducted for admission to integrated/undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and research programmes to 14 central and four state universities across India.

After the CUCET results are declared, the respective universities will release counseling and admission schedule as well as the merit list.