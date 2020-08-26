CUCET 2020: Revised dates for entrance exam announced; check schedule at cucetexam.in
CUCET 2020 for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in central varsities was earlier scheduled to be held in May and the examination for research programmes was slated for June
The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) has released the revised dated for the CUCET 2020 on its official website - cucetexam.in. As per the new schedule, the exam will be conducted from 18 to 20 September.
The entrance test is conducted for to integrated/ undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and research programmes to 14 central and 4 state universities across India.
CUCET 2020 for undergraduate and postgraduate courses was earlier scheduled to be held on 30 and 31 May. The examination for research programmes was slated on 6 and 7 June.
The dates were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the declaration of the CUCET results, the respective universities will declare counselling and admission schedule and their merit list.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the registration process for the exam began on 16 March and concluded on 6 June.
The date of releasing the admit card of the entrance test will be notified soon by the CUCET on its website.
As per a report by Times Now, CUCET will have 100 questions. For UG/PG entrance exam, 25 questions will be from part A and will test candidates' knowledge of language, general awareness, mathematical aptitude, and analytical skills.
The remaining 75 questions from part B will be domain-specific subjects. For research programmes, both Part A and B will have 50 questions.
For every right answer, candidates will get one mark and for each wrong answer there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks.
