CUCET 2020: Revised dates for entrance exam announced; check schedule at cucetexam.in

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) has released the revised dated for the CUCET 2020 on its official website - cucetexam.in. As per the new schedule, the exam will be conducted from 18 to 20 September.

The entrance test is conducted for to integrated/ undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and research programmes to 14 central and 4 state universities across India.

CUCET 2020 for undergraduate and postgraduate courses was earlier scheduled to be held on 30 and 31 May. The examination for research programmes was slated on 6 and 7 June.

The dates were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the declaration of the CUCET results, the respective universities will declare counselling and admission schedule and their merit list.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the registration process for the exam began on 16 March and concluded on 6 June.

The date of releasing the admit card of the entrance test will be notified soon by the CUCET on its website.

As per a report by Times Now, CUCET will have 100 questions. For UG/PG entrance exam, 25 questions will be from part A and will test candidates' knowledge of language, general awareness, mathematical aptitude, and analytical skills.

The remaining 75 questions from part B will be domain-specific subjects. For research programmes, both Part A and B will have 50 questions.

For every right answer, candidates will get one mark and for each wrong answer there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks.