CTET July 2020 examination: CBSE postpones exam, next date to be announced after COVID-19 situation improves

CTET July 2020 examination: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET, 2020 has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was scheduled to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on 5 July.

The announcement of the postponement of CTET 2020 was made by Union human resource development (HRD) minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal.

"Keeping in view the present COVID-19 situation, it has been decided to postpone the CTET 2020 exam, conducted by CBSE, which was scheduled to be held on 5 July. The revised date of the examination will be announced once the situation improves," the minister tweeted.

A notice by Director (CTET) and Secretary, CBSE Anurag Tripathi also asked the candidates who have registered for the examination to visit the CTET website — ctet.nic.in regularly for any update.

According to a report by The Indian Express, more than 30 lakh candidates were scheduled to take the teacher eligibility exam this year.

Last week, CBSE released question papers for the last three CTET on its website.

CTET is an eligibility test for primary and upper primary teachers, mandatory for recruitment as teachers at a CBSE school.

Candidates who clear paper 1 will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5, while those who qualify paper 2 can teach in classes 6 to 7.

Both the papers have 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs) that the candidates have to solve them in two-and-a-half-hours.

To clear the exam, the candidates will have to secure 60 percent marks out of 150 marks. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 55 percent.

Earlier on Thursday, CBSE cancelled the remaining Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations which were scheduled to commence from 1 July.

The government told the Supreme Court that there will be no exams for Class 10.

Students of Class 12, however, will have the option to choose to either be evaluated on the basis of past marks, or appear for pending papers as soon as the situation is conducive to hold exams.