CTET 2020: CBSE teachers eligibility test to be held on 5 July; previous year's question papers available at ctet.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, has released question papers for the last three Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on its website - ctet.nic.in.

The board has released question papers for CTET exam held in December 2019, July 2019 and December 2018. Candidates can download the question papers which will give them a fair idea of the examination pattern and the type of questions that are being asked.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, CBSE has uploaded both, paper 1 (main) and paper 2 of all sets of the previous years.

A report by NDTV says that CTET July 2020 will be conducted on 5 July. The test will be held in 112 cities across the country. It will be a bilingual exam - English and Hindi and will be OMR-based.

CTET is an eligibility test for primary and upper primary teachers, mandatory for recruitment as teachers at a CBSE school.

A report by The Indian Express mentions that over 30 lakh candidates have registered for the CTET July 2020, higher from 28.32 lakh examinees in December 2019.

Candidates who clear paper 1 will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5, while those who qualify paper 2 can teach in classes 6 to 7.

Both the papers will have 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs) that the candidates will have to solve in two-and-a-half-hour.

To clear the exam, the candidates will have to secure 60 percent marks out of 150 marks. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 55 percent.

CBSE CTET 2020: How to download previous years' question papers

Step 1: Go to the site - ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the right hand side of the page, under Important Links tab click on links that reads - 'PREVIOUS YEAR QUESTION PAPER'

Step 3: A new PDF will open. You can download it and solve the papers.

Direct links for CTET previous year question papers:

CTET question papers of December 2019 - https://ctet.nic.in/webinfo/Public/View.aspx?page=7

CTET question papers of July 2019 - https://ctet.nic.in/webinfo/Public/View.aspx?page=6

CTET question papers of December 2018 - https://ctet.nic.in/webinfo/Public/View.aspx?page=5