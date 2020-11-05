CTET exam date: CBSE revises test schedule, to now conduct Central Teacher Eligibility Test on 31 Jan

Candidates who want to change their CTET exam city can make an online correction from 7 November. The exam city change window will be open till 16 November up to 11:59 pm

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted on 31 January, 2021. The examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on 5 July, 2020, but it was postponed due to administrative reasons.

CBSE tweeted a notice announcing the new date for CTET and said that new exam cities have been added and the test will now be held in 135 cities.

The new examination cities include Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Purnia, Rohtas, Saharsa, Saran, Bhilai/Durg, Bilaspur, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ludhiana, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Gonda, Mainpuri, Pratapgarh, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Udham Singh Nagar.

In the notice, Director (CTET) and Secretary, CBSE, Anurag Tripathi said that a large number of students have requested for change of their examination city as they have shifted their place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report by NDTV, candidates who want to change their CTET exam city can make an online correction from 7 November. The exam city change window will be open till 16 November up to 11:59 pm.

CBSE said that every effort will be made to accommodate the candidates in the examination cities opted by them but if the situation arises, they can be allotted any other city than the four cities selected by them.

A report by Times Now said that the eligibility criteria are the same for those appearing for CTET this time. The exam is conducted twice a year in offline, or pen-and-paper mode.

CTET will be held in - English and Hindi languages and it will be OMR-based. Over 30 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.

Candidates who qualify CTET paper 1 will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5, while those clear the paper 2 exams can teach classes 6 to 7.

Both the CTET papers consist of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and examinees get a composite time of two-and-a-half-hour to answer them.