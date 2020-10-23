CBSE says CTET 2020 date yet to be released, asks students to watch out for fake message being circulated

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on 5 July, but it got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has on Friday caution notification against the fake news circulating on social media regarding new exam dates of CTET 2020. The central board on its Twitter page issued a notification saying that it has still not announced the dates for Central Teachers' Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020.

Sharing the picture of the fake notice, CBSE said, "It is mentioned here that Board had issued a public notice dated 25.06.2020 informing that the next date of examination will be intimated when situation is more conducive to conduct examinations."

A report by Careers 360 said that the fake news circulated mentioned that CTET 2020 will be conducted on 5 November.

CTET is conducted by CBSE twice every year for recruitment of teachers in government schools.

CBSE is yet to announce the date for CTET 2020. Once the dates are released, it will be uploaded by the board on CTET official website - ctet.nic.in.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the online application process for CTET 2020 July started on 4 January.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on 5 July, but it got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

In June, CBSE uploaded both, paper 1 (main) and paper 2 of all sets of the exams held in December 2019, July 2019 and December 2018.

CTET will be a bilingual exam - English and Hindi and will be OMR-based. More than 30 lakh candidates have registered for the CTET July 2020.

Candidates who qualify CTET paper 1 will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5, while those pass the paper 2 exam can teach in classes 6 to 7.

Both the papers will comprise of 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs) and candidates will get two-and-a-half-hour to complete the exam.

To qualify, candidates will have to secure 60 percent marks out of 150 marks. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 55 percent.