CTET 2021 result expected today on ctet.nic.in, here’s how to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the CTET 2021 examination from 16 December, 2021 to 21 January, 2022

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 December session result is expected to be out today, 15 February 2022. Once declared, applicants can check the result on the official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2021 result: Follow the below steps

Step 1: Visit CTET’s official website - ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link that reads CTET 2021 result

Step 3: Key in details such as Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin to login

Step 4: CTET 2021 result will appear on the screen of your device

Step 5. Check and download CTET 2021 result and take a printout for future reference

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the CTET 2021 examination from 16 December, 2021 to 21 January, 2022. The 15th edition of the exam was held in computer-based mode in various exam centres across the country.

The provisional answer key was released on 31 January, 2022 on the official website of CTET. Applicants were allowed to raise their objection (if any) against the answer key till 4 February, 2022 by paying a fee of Rs 1,000 per question paper.

General category applicants who secured 60 percent in the exam will be considered eligible. The reserved category applicants who secure 55 percent are considered qualified. The CBSE will release the category-wise cut-off list on its official website after the release of the scorecard.

The CTET exam is held by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) twice a year. The examination consists of a set of two papers (Paper 1, Paper 2). Applicants who want to teach classes 1 to 5 in government schools have to clear Paper 1, whereas those who clear Paper 2 are eligible to teach Classes 6 to 8.

It is to be noted that no official clarification has been provided by the CBSE. As per the earlier official notification, the tentative date for the result is 15 February, 2022.

For more details applicants are advised to check the official website of the CTET - http://ctet.nic.in.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.