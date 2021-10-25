CTET 2021: CBSE to close registration process today; apply at ctet.nic.in
Aspirants who have already applied for the eligibility test and wish to make changes or any correction in their forms can do so from 28 October to 3 November
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 today, 25 October. Interested candidates who have not yet applied, can do so by visiting the official website at https://ctet.nic.in/.
Steps to apply for CTET December 2021:
- Visit the official website at https://ctet.nic.in/
- Click on the option to apply for CTET December 2021 that is given on the main page
- As a new page opens, search and click on the ‘New Registration’ tab to apply
- Candidates then need to register themselves and proceed with the application form
- Pay the required examination fee, upload essential documents and click on submit
- Remember to keep a printout of the CBSE CTET form for future use or reference
- Here's the direct link to apply for CTET
Meanwhile, as per an official notice, the last date to submit the application fee till 3.30 pm on 26 October. The examination date of 15th edition of the CBSE CTET has not been revised by the board and it will be conducted as per schedule from 16 December, 2021 to 13 January, 2022. Candidates can also find the official notice here. The board has added one more examination centre which is Leh on the list, for convenience of candidates.
Meanwhile, aspirants who have already applied for the eligibility test and wish to make changes or any correction in the form can do so from 28 October to 3 November this year. The applicants who have already submitted the form for CTET December 2021 and "wish to change their city or make any correction in their particulars in the online application form can do so from 28.10.2021 to 03.11.2021,” a notification issued by the board mentioned. It added that no changes will be allowed after the mentioned deadline.
Details on CBSE CTET 2021
The CTET is held to select teachers for class 1 to 8. The exam will be held in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode only. It will be taken up in two shifts; the first shift will begin from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm and the second shift will start from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm.
