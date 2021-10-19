CTET 2021: CBSE extends registration deadline till 25 October; apply at ctet.nic.in
The registration deadline for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 has been extended by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). As per the latest update, the last date to apply for CBSE CTET 2021 is 25 October now. Candidates, who are interested and haven’t yet applied, can do so by visiting the official website at ctet.nic.in.
According to the official notice, the deadline to submit the fee is 26 October. However, the exam date has not been revised by the board and it will be held from 16 December, 2021 to 13 January, 2022.
Candidates should note that the CBSE CTET 2021 will be held in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode only. Also, the exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will commence from 9.30 am to 12.00 pm and the second shift will begin from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm.
Before applying for the exam, aspirants are requested to go through the detailed information bulletin carefully.
Steps to apply for CTET December 2021:
Step 1: Go to the official website at https://ctet.nic.in/
Step 2: Search and click on the “Apply for CTET December 2021” link which is available on the home page
Step 3: As a new page opens, click on the ‘New Registration’ tab that appears on the screen
Step 4: Following that, candidates need to register themselves and proceed with the application process
Step 5: Pay the examination fee, upload the required essential documents and click on submit
Step 6: Finally, keep a printout of the CBSE CTET form for future use or reference
Here's the direct link to apply for CTET
This year, the board has added one more examination centre on the list in Leh for the convenience of applicants. Candidates who have already applied for the exam and wish to change their city or make any correction in the form can do so from 28 October to 3 November.
