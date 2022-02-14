CTET 2021: CBSE likely to release December results on 15 February, here's how to download

Candidates should note that those who obtain marks equal to or higher than the minimum qualifying marks (set by CBSE) for eligibility examination will collect the pass certificate.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 result tomorrow, 15 February. The result for CTET 2021 will be made official on the authorised website at ctet.nic.in. Those who appeared for the eligibility test can check their scores as and when the results are declared.

For general category candidates, those who score 60 percent will be considered eligible. However, for reserved category candidates, aspirants who score 55 percent are considered qualified. After the release of the scorecard, the Board will issue the category-wise cut-off list.

Here is how to check CTET Result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the registered website at ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on CTET 2021 result link that is will be made available on the homepage

Step 3: After clicking the link, a new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Candidates need to enter their correct CTET roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Within a few seconds, the CTET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and keep a hardcopy of the same

For the uninitiated, CBSE conducts the CTET exam twice a year. This examination consists of a set of Paper 1 and Paper 2. Those who register for the post of teachers for Classes 1 to 5 in government schools will have to appear for paper-I. While, those eligible to teach Classes 6 to 8 need to appear for paper-II.

As per the schedule, the CTET 2021 exam was held from 16 December, 2021 to 30 January, 2022. This year, the 15th edition of CTET was conducted in Computer Based Mode across various cities in the country.

