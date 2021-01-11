CTET 2020 exam to be held on 31 January; admit card to be released soon at ctet.nic.in
CTET is held in two parts: The first part of CTET is for candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 5 and the second is for those who are want to teach classes 6 to 8
The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be held on 31 January.
The teacher eligibility exam will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates who registered for CTET can download the admit card from the official website of the CTET: ctet.nic.in.
As per NDTV, the CBSE will release the admit card for CTET soon, which will be conducted across 135 cities.
The 23 new cities that have been added to the list of exam centres for CBSE CTET 2020 are Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Purnia, Rohtas, Sagarsa, Saran, Bhilai/Durg, Bilaspur, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ludhiana, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnor, Bulandshahar, Deoria, Mainpuri, Gonda, Pratapgarh, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Udham Singh Nagar.
CTET is held in two parts: The first part of CTET is for candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 5. The second is for those who are want to teach classes 6 to 8. The teachers' eligibility test consists of 159 questions of one mark each.
CTET is held twice in a year, in July and in December. The notification for the December exam is usually released in August-September.
The exam, originally slated for July 2020, was delayed due to the coronavirus .
